Accelerating Circularity Appoints Edd Denes As Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, NY— March 10, 2026 — Accelerating Circularity has announced the appointment of Edd Denes as Chief Executive Officer. Edd previously served as Board Treasurer of Accelerating Circularity since 2021 and steps into the role with the strong support of the Board as the organization continues to advance circular systems across the global textile industry.

Edd brings more than two decades of leadership experience spanning financial services, technology transformation, and international operations. Throughout his career, he has led complex change programs, managed multi-million dollar portfolios, and guided distributed teams across multiple jurisdictions and time zones. His expertise in operational strategy and organizational infrastructure will support Accelerating Circularity’s continued growth and ability to coordinate stakeholders across the textile value chain.

Having served on the organization’s Board of Directors as Treasurer, Edd has played an important role in supporting Accelerating Circularity’s development and mission. His transition to Chief Executive Officer reflects the Board’s confidence in his leadership and his understanding of the collaborative work required to build viable textile-to-textile recycling systems.

Accelerating Circularity works with brands, manufacturers, collectors, sorters, recyclers, and innovators to build the systems needed for textile-to-textile recycling to operate at scale. Through industry collaboration and practical implementation programs, the organization focuses on connection, action, and transformation—bringing stakeholders together, enabling practical progresses across the supply chain, and supporting the shift toward circular textiles as part of mainstream production.

Edd will guide the organization as it continues to strengthen partnerships across the industry and expand the collaborative work that supports circular textile systems.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to play a bigger role in driving systemic change and creating impact that benefits our global community,” said Edd Denes, Chief Executive Officer of Accelerating Circularity. “Having served on the board for the past five years, I have a real appreciation for the legacy of the organization and how a focused team working with strong partners across the industry has already achieved so much. I look forward to continuing this work and scaling our impact even further.”

Based in Europe, Edd brings an international perspective and collaborative leadership style to the role. Under his leadership, Accelerating Circularity will continue working alongside partners and funders to advance practical solutions that support circular textile systems worldwide.

Posted: March 10, 2026

Source Accelerating Circularity