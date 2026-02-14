VIATT 2026 To Debut German Pavilion, Strengthening European Participation Alongside Key Asian Textile Hubs

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam — February 13, 2026 — Vietnam’s textile and garment sector continues to be a major contributor to the country’s economic growth, with export revenues expected to reach USD 46 billion in 2025, a 5.6% increase from 2024 . From 26 – 28 February, the Vietnam International Trade Fair for Apparel, Textiles and Textile Technologies (VIATT) is set to contribute to economic growth opportunities by accelerating digital transformation and green transition across the entire textile value chain. The upcoming edition will respond to the rising demand for advanced technologies and sustainable materials with the introduction of the German Pavilion, alongside strong exhibitor participation from key Asian sectors, as well as several high-profile fringe events.

At its third edition, the fair will feature seven country / region pavilions and zones from China, Germany, Europe, India, Japan, Taiwan, and Türkiye, spanning VIATT’s three core sectors and the entire supply chain: Apparel Fabrics & Fashion, Home & Contract Textiles, and Technical Textiles & Technologies.

The inaugural German Pavilion, organised by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWE) in cooperation with the Association of the German Trade Fair Industry (AUMA), will be a focal point within the returning European Zone, which also spotlights leading exhibitors from Italy, Switzerland, Türkiye, and the UK. The pavilion will provide buyers with direct access to a comprehensive range of well-engineered products and solutions, emphasising quality, compliance, and time-proven manufacturing. Participating companies include:

Apparel Fabrics & Fashion

• MUEHLMEIER Bodyshaping: a global leader in high-quality bra cups, shoulder pads, and garment accessories for lingerie, swimwear, and sportswear. The company combines innovative design, precise engineering, and sustainable production to deliver products that ensure comfort, perfect fit, and reliable support.

Karl Conzelmann: with over 100 years of family-owned expertise, this producer of fine lingerie, ladies’ underwear, and loungewear knits most of its fabrics in Germany using high-quality yarns including sustainable micromodal, modal/viscose, and GOTS-certified cotton.

with over 100 years of family-owned expertise, this producer of fine lingerie, ladies’ underwear, and loungewear knits most of its fabrics in Germany using high-quality yarns including sustainable micromodal, modal/viscose, and GOTS-certified cotton. Dalat Worsted Spinning (Suedwolle Group): since 1966, this family-owned business has produced dyed and natural worsted yarns in 100% wool and wool blends, with parallel manufacturing in Europe and Asia, including Vietnam’s first and most advanced worsted spinning mill in Da Lat.

Home & Contract Textiles

• Huegin-Trietex: specialising in sun protection solutions, the company has been a leading producer of high-quality motors for interior window coverings since 1977. The Trietex® brand is renowned for its durability and reliability in vertical blinds and curtain tracks, making it a trusted choice in both commercial and residential settings worldwide.

Paradies: for over a century Paradies has pioneered high-quality bedding, including the world’s first washable textile fibre duvet, setting standards for healthy, restorative sleep with sustainable, natural materials produced entirely in Germany and supplied to customers in around 50 countries worldwide.

Technical Textiles & Textile Technologies

• Georg Sahm: as a leader in automatic winding technology for high performance fibres and technical yarns, Sahm offers innovative solutions in winding and unwinding technology as well as support for upstream and downstream winding-related processes.

IBENA Shanghai Technical Textiles: specialises in high-performance materials, including emergency clothing for fire brigades, automotive seat cushions, and decorative textiles for stage productions.

specialises in high-performance materials, including emergency clothing for fire brigades, automotive seat cushions, and decorative textiles for stage productions. Lindauer DORNIER: one of the world’s technology leaders with its product lines of weaving machines, film stretching lines, and composite systems. The company manufactures advanced weaving machines that create high-end fabrics, including airbags, filters, and premium silk. It also leads the market in film stretching, producing ultra-thin plastic films for various tech applications.

one of the world’s technology leaders with its product lines of weaving machines, film stretching lines, and composite systems. The company manufactures advanced weaving machines that create high-end fabrics, including airbags, filters, and premium silk. It also leads the market in film stretching, producing ultra-thin plastic films for various tech applications. ZSK Stickmaschinen: producing outstanding embroidery, its machines combine premium quality with technical intelligence – used in apparel textiles, medical technology, aerospace, automotive, and beyond.

The pavilion’s lineup will be further enhanced by Global Standard (textile standards, certification) and Hohenstein Laboratories (testing, certification, quality control).

VIATT 2026 will continue to gather major exhibitors from Asia and beyond, solidifying the fair’s role as a hub for diversified textile supply and manufacturing partnerships in ASEAN. Beyond pavilions and zones from Germany and East Asia, one other pavilion is set to feature prominently: the India Pavilion, organised by TEXPROCIL (The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council), will return with 21 companies showcasing the country’s export-ready capabilities and breadth in cotton textiles and related categories. Notably, it will promote Kasturi Cotton, an initiative launched by the Ministry of Textiles, Textile Trade Bodies, and Industry, aimed at enhancing the value of Indian cotton according to established benchmark specifications. This pioneering initiative focuses on traceability, certification, and branding, setting a new standard for Indian cotton in the global market.

Fringe programme adding insights for Vietnamese and global sectors

Beyond the show floor, the fair will offer diverse opportunities for industry players through its wide range of fringe events spanning trends, innovation, market updates, and textile business strategies. Featured events include:

TGIS 2026 (Vietnam Textile & Garment Industry Development Strategy Summit): this summit will delve into critical topics such as AI & Upgrading, Sustainability & Compliance, and the International Brand Perspective on Vietnam. With networking a key focus, the event will also include dedicated matchmaking sessions between manufacturers and retail brands.

this summit will delve into critical topics such as AI & Upgrading, Sustainability & Compliance, and the International Brand Perspective on Vietnam. With networking a key focus, the event will also include dedicated matchmaking sessions between manufacturers and retail brands. Textile Industry Exchange: under the topic of The Trade Uncertainties in 2026, this roundtable event will bring together industry leaders to share valuable insights on critical topics, including tariffs in the US, the EU’s ecodesign regulations, and the impact and opportunities across Asia supply chain.

The Vietnam International Trade Fair for Apparel, Textiles and Textile Technologies (VIATT) is organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd and the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE). For more details on this fair, please visit www.viatt.com.vn or contact viatt@hongkong.messefrankfurt.com.

VIATT 2026 will be held from 26 – 28 February 2026.

