The 65th Edition Of Filo Closes Performing Good Results

BIELLA, Italy — February 12, 2026 — The 65th edition of Filo, the International Yarns and Fibres Exhibition, has closed today in Milan achieving good results.

The main innovative element distinguishing Filo65 was represented by the closer synergy with Lineapelle. A very positive and profitable synergy was created with the leather goods exhibition, as proven by the large number of visitors who saw both exhibitions, thus gaining a more complete overview of the textile industry’s proposals for the upcoming season.

Visitors’ flow over the two days of Filo65 has been constant, despite this has been a special edition due to the concurrence with Milano-Cortina Olympic Winter Games, which caused some logistical problems. Exhibitors brought high quality collections, appreciated by national and international buyers for their contents related to style, innovation and research.

On the second day of the 65th edition, Filo received a visit from Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, Minister of the Environment and Energy Security (MASE), who said: ‘Textile industry is an important sector of our economy, as example of style and creativity: an excellence that combines quality and tradition in Italian products. Strengthening the competitiveness of our companies in the global market means rejecting the concept of fast fashion, which is an affront to rights and nature’, said the Minister. ‘The government is pursuing an innovative path on extended producer’s responsibility. MASE has prepared a draft regulation for textile supply chain, whose adoption is currently in progress, and it will apply to post-consumer urban waste. Companies will thus be directly involved in the end-of-life stage of what they produce.’

As explained by Mr. Pichetto: ‘The Ministry has adopted specific measures for the eco-design of products, sustainability and circularity in the sector. We are working to promote innovation and the use of low-impact fibres, moving away from unsustainable raw materials.’ According to the Minister of the Environment: ‘Italy is leading the world in the transition of textile and fashion sectors: therefore, the direct involvement of companies throughout the whole production cycle is the key to the success of the supply chain, protecting those who operate in compliance with high standards and against unfair competition.’

As an international exhibition since its inception, Filo has accompanied its growth process with increasing internationalisation. In the process leading to continuous and selective growth in foreign buyers and exhibitors, Filo can count on the constant collaboration of ITA – Italian Agency for the promotion abroad and internationalisation of Italian companies and the Piedmont Region.

The collaboration with ITA-Agency has brought here a delegation of 25 buyers, mainly from European countries – France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Hungary and Finland – and from the fastest-growing areas of Asia, such as India and China. ITA – Agency has also renewed its sponsorship of Made in Filo project for this edition.

Ten buyers from Finland, France, Japan, Ireland, Portugal and the United Kingdom took part in the ‘Buyers Days’ organised by Ceip, the Piedmont Region’s Regional Agency for Internationalisation and Investment Attraction, as part of the activities of the Piedmont Region’s Integrated Textile Supply Chain Project (PIF) “Textiles” of the Piedmont Region, funded by the PR FESR 2021-2027.

Paolo Monfermoso, Head of Filo, declares that: ‘Despite the challenging context, the 65th edition closed with positive results. Filo confirms its status as a leading trade fair, thanks to the high quality of its products and the professionalism and practicality of its visitors. This result was not a foregone conclusion because, despite signs of improvement, the industry continues to be affected by the uncertainties caused by the international geopolitical situation, in addition to minor logistical inconvenience caused by Milano-Cortina Olympic Winter Games. For this reason, we chose to strengthen our synergy with Lineapelle, which yielded excellent results, offering visitors a broader view of the textile supply chain’s capacity for innovation, creativity and sustainability.

In relation to research and innovation, I would like to highlight the great interest shown by visitors for the third edition of Made in Filo, the collection of fabrics entirely designed, produced and manufactured by Filo, made by using yarns provided by exhibitors and processed by implementing the best manufacturing techniques. As far as sustainability is concerned, we are cooperating with CLASS by Giusy Bettoni, which allows us to offer a vision of the topic focused on responsible innovation, with concrete experiences and case histories, starting with the InsideOut by C.L.A.S.S. project, which aims at giving visibility to less visible parameters in the textile and clothing industry, from ethics to traceability and transparency, from health to circularity.’

Monfermoso also adds that: ‘We are honoured to have received a visit from Minister Pichetto Fratin, who visited the booths to admire the style and creativity of exhibitors’ proposals. During the Opening Ceremony of the 65th edition of Filo, we talked a lot about the supply chain and the added value it ensures to companies and their competitiveness in the markets, as Paolo Barberis Canonico, President of Unione Industriale Biellese, pointed out in his speech. This theme was also addressed during the Dialoghi di Confronto, held over the two days, as a sign of how collaboration and synergies within the supply chain are seen as an essential element for this industry’s future.’

Monfermoso concludes saying that: ‘After two days of intense work, I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the success of Filo65: the companies and buyers, Lineapelle and in particular Fulvia Bacchi – CEO of Lineapelle, the institutions that support us, first and foremost ITA- Italian Agency and the Piedmont Region with Ceipiemonte, the speakers who participated in the Opening Ceremony and in the Dialoghi di Confronto, and the partners who collaborated for the creation of Made in Filo. See you in September for Filo66.’

The 66th edition of Filo is scheduled to be held on the 15th and the 16th of September 2026 at Fiera Milano – Rho.

Posted: February 15, 2026

Source: Filo