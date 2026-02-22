Reju And Goodwill Of The Finger Lakes Celebrate Rochester As A Hub For Textile-To-Textile Circularity

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — February 17, 2026 — Reju, the textile-to-textile regeneration company transforming post-consumer textiles into new materials, and Goodwill of the Finger Lakes gathered with dignitaries today to celebrate Rochester’s growing leadership in textile circularity highlighting how local partnerships are helping keep textiles in use, reduce waste, and create long-term economic and environmental value.

The gathering brings together Patrik Frisk, CEO of Reju, Jennifer Lake, President & CEO of Goodwill of the Finger Lakes, United States Congressman Joe Morelle, New York State Assemblywoman Sarah Clark, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, President & CEO of Goodwill Industries International, Steven Preston, and other regional leaders, reinforcing a shared commitment to building a circular textile system rooted in community impact, innovation, and sustained investment in the Rochester region.

Together, Reju and Goodwill of the Finger Lakes are strengthening efforts to keep more textiles in productive use, prioritizing donation and reuse, improving diversion of nonwearable textiles, and enabling next-generation textile-to-textile regeneration as the system scales. Their collaboration builds on a multi-year initiative launched in 2024 alongside WM advancing textile circularity across North America.

“Rochester isn’t just where we’re building infrastructure, it’s where circularity becomes real,” said Patrik Frisk, CEO of Reju. “By working alongside trusted local partners like Goodwill of the Finger Lakes, the business community, and our government partners, we’re connecting community-based reuse with advanced regeneration technology to keep textiles out of landfills and create lasting value for this community.”

Reju recently selected Rochester as the site of its first U.S. industrial-scale Regeneration Hub, planned for Eastman Business Park. The future facility will take textiles that are heading for the waste stream and recycle them to produce rBHET that can be repolymerized into high-quality polyester for new textile applications. The project remains subject to a final investment decision by the board of Technip Energies, Reju’s parent company.

Goodwill of the Finger Lakes plays a critical role at the front end of the circular system, leveraging decades of experience in donation-driven reuse, resale and responsible end-of-life pathways for textiles.

“We are thrilled with Reju’s decision to locate their first U.S. regeneration hub in Rochester, New York, underscoring the city’s enduring role as a center of innovation. From Eastman Kodak to Bausch & Lomb, Rochester has shaped industries—and now Reju is helping to build the future of circular textiles here,” said Jennifer Lake, President & CEO of Goodwill of the Finger Lakes. “Reju will address one of the fastest-growing yet least understood waste streams in the United States: post-use textiles. Their breakthrough approach will divert discarded materials from landfills and transform them into valuable, sustainable resources, giving them new life. We are excited to announce that the Northeast Goodwill Circularity Hub, a collective of eleven Goodwills, led by Goodwill Finger Lakes, has signed an agreement with Reju to supply polyester-rich materials to the Regeneration Hub. We welcome the opportunity to partner more with Reju in the future.”

Congressman Joe Morelle said, “Reju’s investment is a powerful vote of confidence in Rochester and our ability to lead in the industries of the future. This project shows that sustainability and economic growth can go hand in hand, creating good-paying jobs while tackling some of the biggest challenges of our time. I’m proud that this next chapter of innovation is happening right here in our community.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Reju’s innovative project and crucial partnerships further bolster Governor Hochul’s focused efforts to promote a circular economy. We have to continue to move away from the single-use, disposable model, and support projects that are working to reduce overall pollution, keeping resources out of landfills, boosting sustainability and generating economic growth and top-quality jobs.”

NYS Assemblywoman Sarah Clark said, “Today is an exciting day as the Rochester area becomes a leader in environmentally friendly textile regeneration. The partnership between Reju and Goodwill of the Finger Lakes shows how smart sustainability can also be smart economic development. This forward-thinking partnership will work to position Rochester as a hub in the clothing industry for waste reduction, circular manufacturing, and next generation sustainability innovation while creating good jobs and strengthening our local economy. I am grateful to all the leaders from across sectors who came together to make this project a reality and so excited to see Reju become a part of the incredible redevelopment at Eastman Business Park.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, “Reju’s expansion and new partnership with Goodwill of the Finger Lakes shows that Monroe County and the City of Rochester are leading the way in attracting innovative, sustainable businesses to our community. This project will generate quality jobs, strengthen our economy, and establish Rochester as a premier circular textile hub. I thank Mayor Evans and Goodwill of the Finger Lakes for their partnership, and Reju for their commitment to our community.”

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said, “I am proud of the City’s Business Development team’s role in bringing Reju to Rochester, which will create good paying jobs for our residents, power the growth of Eastman Business Park as an international employment center and strengthen our economy’s position as an innovation hub in the growing waste reduction market. I look forward to welcoming the Reju team to Rochester and seeking opportunities to expand their local presence even further.”

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce CEO and Co-Chair of the Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council Bob Duffy said, “On behalf of Greater Rochester Chamber and its 1,300 members, we are proud to help welcome Reju to our Greater Rochester community! This significant investment from CEO Patrik Frisk and the Reju team will have a transformative effect on the historic Eastman Business Park, and signals a broader evolution of our community. Innovative technologies like those pioneered by Reju create meaningful jobs, sustainable solutions, and critical partnerships. We appreciate their investment in our region, and offer additional thanks to Jen Lake and the Goodwill of the Finger Lakes team for their partnership with Reju, helping to secure this investment, and for their continued leadership throughout our region.”

Greater Rochester Enterprise CEO Matt Hurlbutt said, “We are pleased that Reju chose Rochester, NY, for its first North American operation, drawn by the region’s exceptional assets and advantages, particularly the opportunity to partner with Goodwill of the Finger Lakes. Rochester delivered a winning combination of an innovation-driven workforce and the unique infrastructure assets at Eastman Business Park to support Reju’s strategic goals for building a textile regeneration hub. GRE is proud to help Reju connect to regional partners and assets to accelerate the company’s growth plans.”

Goodwill Industries International President & CEO Steven Preston said, ““For nearly 125 years, local Goodwill organizations across the country have been leaders in unlocking the value stored in used goods for the benefit of their communities. When Goodwill Industries International formed a partnership with Reju and WM in 2024, we saw a pioneering new opportunity to continue that longstanding tradition by leveraging textile recycling to support local Goodwill community programs. Today marks a key milestone in achieving that vision, as Reju and a collective of 11 Goodwill organizations across the northeastern U.S. announce a program to supply Reju’s first-ever industrial textile Regeneration Hub in the U.S. with materials for recycling.”

Reju’s regeneration technology, developed with IBM Research, transforms post-consumer textile waste, starting with polyester, into high-quality regenerated materials. Reju’s regenerated polyester is expected to have a 50% lower carbon footprint than virgin polyester and is engineered to be recyclable multiple times.

By aligning community-based reuse with industrial-scale regeneration, Reju and Goodwill of the Finger Lakes are helping position Rochester as a cornerstone of the emerging circular textile economy in the United States.

Posted: February 22, 2026

Source Reju