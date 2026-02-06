KARL MAYER:Textile Game Changers At Techtextil And The Opening Of The TEXTILE INNOVATION CENTER In Obertshausen

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — February 5, 2026 — KARL MAYER is once again focusing consistently on its core technologies – warp knitting, warp preparation and technical textiles – and is driving textile innovation forward with greater determination than ever.

KARL MAYER will be demonstrating how customers can benefit directly from this realignment at Techtextil in Frankfurt am Main from 21 to 24 April. In hall 12.0 at booth B79 at Messe Frankfurt, an exhibition clearly focused on the future will welcome visitors: the latest textile developments, fresh ideas for expanding their businesses and exciting ideas for new markets – complemented with many opportunities to swap ideas with the company’s textile experts.

As an absolute highlight marking Techtextil, KARL MAYER is opening its new TEXTILE INNOVATION CENTER (TIC) in nearby Obertshausen, parallel to the trade fair. Throughout its Opening Week, trade fair visitors in particular are invited to experience this new hotspot for the future of textiles in person.

KARL MAYER opens up new opportunities

Technical warp knits are full of surprises and innovative potential, as the hollow fibre mats produced by KARL MAYER warp knitting machines with weft insertion demonstrate impressively. With their permeable surfaces, these high-performance structures take on very special tasks. As ‘artificial lungs’, they enrich blood outside the body with oxygen, clean the ink from printer cartridges and even carbonate drinks. They open up completely new perspectives, especially in filtration technology. KARL MAYER will be demonstrating how efficiently these hollow fibre warp knits can be produced during the Opening Week in Obertshausen, where the production machine will offer exciting performance demonstrations.

In addition, the diverse reinforcement fabrics produced on KARL MAYER multiaxial machines are paving the way for new applications. These will also be on display at the company’s 60 m² exhibition booth.

A further highlight of KARL MAYER’s booth will be the area of functional clothing. Visitors can look forward to innovative solutions for defense, workwear and sun protection. KARL MAYER has developed special items for the carefree enjoyment of the outdoors in summer and tested their UV protection properties. The results of the tests will be presented at Techtextil.

Warp knits ensure style, comfort and safety from head to toe: a collection of highly fashionable leisure and sports shoes demonstrates the creative potential of KARL MAYER’s efficient high-performance warp knitting machines in the production of sought-after shoe fabrics.

The trade show presentation is rounded off by a video presentation on warp preparation. KARL MAYER is the only full-range supplier in this field on the market – a truly unique selling point.

Take a deeper dive into the world of our exhibits

Anyone who would like to find out more about the exhibits and their efficient production on KARL MAYER machines is cordially invited to the opening of the TIC in Obertshausen. Here, guests can discover the fascinating textile universe of KARL MAYER: inspiring pioneering textile solutions from the archive and development laboratory, as well as a modern machine area for implementing new ideas and conducting processing tests. Visitors can explore the technological and economic potential of innovative approaches in direct conversation with the experts. KARL MAYER looks forward to welcoming you!

Stay ahead of the crowd – pre-register at: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=wN-xQvoWVUme0yq53uw9Hp6EVE41oPtGtA5BADYEQ1BUME1NQlczNDNSUVBOR0wxRTdBUkc1RDA0UC4u&route=shorturl&wdLOR=c80D4957B-1DA5-474F-8EC1-008AD2A42B33

Posted: February 6, 2026

Source: KARL MAYER