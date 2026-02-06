Canada Goose Appoints Patrick Bourke As President, North America

TORONTO — February 5, 2026 — Canada Goose Holdings Inc. today announced the appointment of Patrick Bourke as President, North America, effective February 5, 2026. Bourke will oversee the brand’s North American business with responsibility for driving brand momentum, strengthening retail and wholesale execution, and deepening consumer connections across the region.

He will partner closely with the global leadership team to advance the company’s operating imperatives, with a focus on brand heat, strategic channel expansion, and operating with pace and accountability.

“Patrick is an action‑oriented, high‑energy leader with a strong track record of delivering results,” said Dani Reiss, Chairman & CEO of Canada Goose. “He brings deep strategic expertise, commercial acumen, operational rigor, and a collaborative leadership style. Patrick has helped shape and accelerate important revenue growth and profit margin expansion initiatives for our company, and I’m confident he will continue to build momentum across North America.”

Bourke brings a proven commercial track record, having led Investor Relations, Strategy, Business Development, Indirect Procurement and Go-To-Market over his nearly ten years at Canada Goose. He has strengthened the company’s partner ecosystem, advanced key strategic relationships, and supported the company’s global expansion. He is also known as a disciplined cost‑management leader, driving meaningful savings through supplier optimization and spend governance. In parallel, he has worked cross‑functionally to accelerate go‑to‑market timelines and simplify processes to better support our evolving product strategy.

“Canada Goose is an exceptional brand with a strong foundation and an incredibly talented team,” said Patrick Bourke. “Stepping into this role, my focus is on working closely across the region to drive meaningful growth and ensure we’re delivering the kind of experiences our consumers expect from us — sharp, agile, and truly best‑in‑class.”

Posted: February 6, 2026

Source: Canada Goose Holdings Inc.