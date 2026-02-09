Cabot Hosiery Mills Promotes Angelica Taylor To President

NORTHFIELD, VT — February 9, 2026 — Cabot Hosiery Mills, powerhouse American manufacturer of performance outdoor and lifestyle socks, is pleased to announce the promotion of Angelica Taylor to President of Cabot Hosiery Mills.

Hired in 2021 as the Vice President of Finance moving into the role of Chief Operations Officer in 2022, Taylor has shown her prowess and ability to hit targets and aim big for the Cabot Hosiery Mills family of brands including Darn Tough Vermont, Wide Open, and Cabot & Sons.

The promotion of Taylor to President comes as the first non-family member to hold the title. “She has earned it” says Ric Cabot, former President and current CEO of Cabot Hosiery Mills “Angelicas leaderships has been proven time and time again here in Vermont she’s going to do big things in our industry”.

As President, Taylor will manage the overall performance at Cabot Hosiery Mills in this new role.

“Cabot Hosiery Mills and our family of brands continue to grow” explains Angelica Taylor. “With our industry landscape continuously changing and evolving, I am excited for the road ahead and to lead the charge on showcasing rich history while pushing the boundaries for an underdog company nestled in the Green Mountains in of Vermont.”

Taylor holds a degree from Campbell University (BS), as well as obtained certifications in Certified Management Accountant (CMA) and Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis (CSCA). She is a wife and mother of two who relocated to Vermont several years ago. From hitting the trails on foot or horseback or attending local sporting events with the kids, Taylor continues to live and breathe the Vermont lifestyle.

Founded in 1978, Cabot Hosiery Mills is an American manufacturer of premium socks with uncompromised comfort, durability, and fit. With a family of brands including Darn Tough Vermont, Wide Open, and Cabot & Sons, our mission is to make the world’s best socks, in Vermont, USA, and back them with our Unconditional Lifetime Guarantee. We are family owned, generations strong, and have yet to produce our best sock.

Posted: February 9, 2026

Source: Cabot Hosiery Mills