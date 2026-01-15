Storm Creek Achieves bluesign® PRODUCT Status

MINNEAPOLIS — January 15, 2026 — Storm Creek has announced a meaningful sustainability milestone: the company has achieved bluesign® PRODUCT status: becoming the first US-based supplier in the promotional products industry to earn this globally respected certification.

While this marks an industry first, for Storm Creek, it represents something far more important: a continuation of doing what they believe is right. bluesign® PRODUCT is one of the most rigorous and transparent systems in the apparel industry, verifying responsible chemical management, reduced environmental impact, and safer working conditions across the supply chain – standards Storm Creek chose to pursue to lead by example, not headlines.

Today, 75 Storm Creek pullover and quarter-zip styles are officially certified as bluesign® PRODUCT, reflecting a significant investment in verified materials, trusted supplier partnerships, and responsible production practices.

This achievement represents more than a single product win – it demonstrates a scalable, measurable commitment embedded throughout Storm Creek’s assortment, reinforcing the company’s belief that meaningful sustainability requires accountability, transparency, and long-term follow-through.

What does bluesign® PRODUCT mean?

To qualify, a garment must contain at least 90% bluesign® approved fabrics and 40% bluesign® approved components and be produced in facilities that meet strict environmental and social responsibility criteria. Every step, from raw materials to finished product, is evaluated to ensure safer chemistry, responsible resource use, and reduced impact on both people and the planet.

“I was impressed that the Storm Creek team had bluesign and bluesign® PRODUCT as a goal even before joining as a System Partner,” said Jenn Sugiyama, Brand Services Manager at bluesign. “It was one of the ways they were already ‘seeking better’ – looking to increase sustainability across their systems, suppliers, and products. Achieving bluesign® PRODUCT is not an easy task, as it requires brands and suppliers to meet strict criteria to create products with minimal impact on workers and the environment, responsible use of resources, and the highest level of consumer safety.”

“This achievement isn’t about being first, it’s about being accountable,” said Laura Smith, Sustainability & Compliance Manager at Storm Creek. “Having 75 products officially recognized as bluesign® PRODUCT shows that this work is built into our design and sourcing process, not treated as a one-off. It validates the care we put into selecting materials, partners, and processes that protect people, conserve resources, and raise the bar for our industry.”

Storm Creek’s sustainability journey has never been about shortcuts or surface-level claims. As a Certified B Corporation with an EcoVadis Gold rating, the company has long believed that sustainability must be measurable, credible, and embedded into everyday decisions, not treated as a marketing moment.

We didn’t pursue bluesign® PRODUCT to check a box or claim a title,” said Teresa Fudenberg, CEO of Storm Creek. “We did it because it aligns with our values and our responsibility as a supplier our partners trust. If we expect our industry to move forward, we have to be willing to put in the hard work. This is simply us staying true to who we are.

Posted: January 15, 2026

Source: Storm Creek