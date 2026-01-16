Renfro Brands Appoints Jay W. Robinson As Its New President And Chief Executive Officer

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — January 16, 2026 — Jay W. Robinson has more than thirty years of executive leadership experience in the consumer products and apparel industries, with a strong record of driving profitable growth, expanding the Renfro Brand’s global brand portfolio, and advancing product innovation.

His leadership approach combines strategic vision with disciplined execution and a long-standing commitment to building high-performing teams.

Robinson has played a key role in Renfro’s success. Most recently, he led the Company’s Global Brands Division and Innovation Group, which significantly increased the Company’s global sales footprint with unique product offerings.

“Jay’s deep industry expertise, strategic mindset, and long-term commitment to Renfro make him uniquely qualified to lead the Company into its next phase of growth,” said Ari Rennert, President of The Renco Group, Inc. (Renfro’s ultimate Parent). “He understands our business, our brands, and, most importantly, our people.”

As President and CEO, Robinson will focus on driving sustainable growth, enhancing Renfro’s brand portfolio, and continuing to invest in innovation and talent to support the Company’s long-term objectives.

“We have a tremendous team here at Renfro Brands and I am honored to be entrusted with guiding our efforts at such an exciting time in the Company’s long history,” said Robinson. “Renfro’s success has always been built on its people, its partnerships, and its commitment to innovation. I look forward to collaborating with our talented teams to build on our momentum, invest in our brands, and drive sustainable, long-term growth.”

Robinson succeeds Stan Jewell, who is transitioning to another opportunity and will remain available to support a smooth leadership transition.

Posted: January 16, 2026

Source: Renfro Brands