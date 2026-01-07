Children’s Apparel Brand Hanna Andersson Appoints Kacey Sharrett As Chief Digital Officer

PORTLAND, Ore. — January 5, 2026 — Hanna Andersson, the premium children’s apparel brand known for its iconic family-matching pajamas and long-lasting quality, today announced that Kacey Sharrett will join the Company as Chief Digital Officer. In this role, Sharrett will oversee Hanna’s digital ecosystem and customer experience, leading strategies that strengthen acquisition, engagement, and loyalty as the brand continues to advance its digital capabilities.

Sharrett brings nearly two decades of leadership experience across digital, direct-to-consumer, ecommerce, performance marketing, and omnichannel strategy. Most recently, she served as Head of Direct to Consumer at GoPro, where she led global ecommerce and performance marketing initiatives, driving digital growth and customer-centric experiences across international markets.

Previously, Sharrett was Vice President of eCommerce and Digital Operations at Barnes & Noble, Inc., where she guided digital retail strategy and omnichannel execution during a period of transformation and reinvestment. Earlier in her career, she spent 15 years in leadership roles with Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us, developing deep operational and digital expertise.

“Kacey brings a powerful combination of strategic vision, digital depth, and operational leadership,” shared Aimée Lapic, Chief Executive Officer of Hanna Andersson. “Her experience modernizing digital capabilities, developing high-performing teams, and driving performance marketing at scale will be invaluable as we continue advancing Hanna’s own digital foundation and unlocking new ways for customers to experience our brand.”

“I’m excited to join Hanna Andersson at such a pivotal moment in the brand’s journey,” shared Sharrett. “Hanna has a rare combination of deep heritage, loyal customers, and a clear point of view – and I’m looking forward to helping strengthen the operations, processes, and partnerships that support that promise as the business continues to scale.”

Posted: January 7, 2026

Source: Hanna Andersson