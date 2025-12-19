Polartec® Wins ISPO 2025 Award for its AirCore™ Breathable Weather Protection

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — December 10, 2025 — Polartec, a Milliken & Company brand and the premium creator of innovative, more sustainable textile solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious ISPO Award 2025 for Montura’s FW26 apparel featuring Polartec® AirCore™, the first truly air-permeable laminate engineered to keep users dry from the inside out.

Now in its fifteenth year, the globally respected ISPO Awards program honors the world’s most groundbreaking innovations across ten distinct categories, with winners selected by an international jury of esteemed industry experts. In addition to receiving the ISPO Award 2025, Polartec has also been named a Top 5 Winner in the Mixed category – a distinction that underscores the transformative potential of AirCore™. As the industry first non-PFAS proprietary hydrophobic polymer used to create a nanofiber membrane, AirCore™ stood out among hundreds of entries, reaffirming Polartec’s leadership in sustainable, high-performance weather-protection technologies.

Unlike conventional weather-protection solutions that trap heat and moisture to block the elements, Polartec® AirCore™ actively vents to keep users dry from the inside out, representing a true paradigm shift in breathable weather protection. AirCore™ delivers real air permeability (0.4–1.0 CFM*), an MVTR above 25,000 g/m²/24 h**, and full water repellency***. Combined with exceptional stretch, reduced noise, and unmatched ventilation, AirCore™ is perfectly suited for high-output activities. Its selection as an ISPO Award 2025 winner marks a defining moment in the evolution of breathable, sustainable shell technologies.

The Ritmo PTC AirCore Hooded Anorak by Montura, available in FW26, marks the debut of Polartec® AirCore™ in the outdoor world. Engineered for performance-oriented outdoor athletes, mountaineers, trail runners, its wind and water-resistant breathable design is also ideal for ski touring and intense outdoor activities. The ultrasonically welded seams reduce bulk and chafing and ensure high flexibility, while 2-way stretch fleece inserts on the back, neck, sleeves, and hips improve flexibility and ventilation. Functional details include a fitted hood, multiple mesh pocket system, a half-length front zipper, chest pockets, and an elastic hem. Montura has also developed the Ritmo PTC AirCore pants for ski touring, which were designed as a fast and versatile alternative to alpine one-piece suits.

“We are honored to receive such meaningful recognition from ISPO,” said Ramesh Kesh, Senior Vice President of Milliken & Company and Business Leader at Polartec. “Polartec® AirCore™ marks a redefining moment in weather protection and signals a reset for the entire industry — shifting the focus back to what truly matters: delivering superior performance for the end consumer. By uniting advanced polymer design with next-generation nanofiber engineering, we’ve created a laminate that fundamentally elevates true air permeability, moisture vapor transport, and overall comfort. This award validates a new direction for weather protection — one where engineering precision meets real-world user needs.”

“The real power behind Polartec® AirCore™ is that it advances the way we think about weather protection with no intentionally added PFAS,” said Karen Beattie, Director of Product Management at Polartec. “This membrane technology breathes with the user, enabling continuous moisture release even during peak output. It’s a powerful example of how we design every fabric to perform beautifully while honoring our responsibility to the planet and all the people who wear Polartec.”

Key Polartec® AirCore™ Features:

Air Permeable: Harnesses the power of air to keep you dry from the inside out

Water Repellency: Minimum 4 spray rating (as is), per GB/T 4745-2012 (ISO 4920-2012, MOD)

Functionally Windproof: Zero windchill

High Breathability: Industry-leading MVTR and air permeability allow moisture and vapor to escape faster than traditional vapor breathable solutions

Stretch for Comfort: Resilient stretch for a high range of motion during demanding activities

Thoughtful Construction: Made with recycled materials and non-PFAS layers, membrane and DWR

* Air permeability (CFM) measured according to ASTM D737 at 125Pa.

** MVTR measured according to JIS L1099, B1.

*** Water Repellent – Minimum 4 spray rating as is, per GB/T 4745-2012 (ISO 4920-2012, MOD).

Posted: December 19, 2025

Source: Polartec®, A Milliken & Company Brand