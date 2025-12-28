Paul Stuart, American Luxury Menswear Brand, Acquired By Middle West Partners

NEW YORK — December 22, 2025 — Private investment group, Middle West Partners (MWP) announces their acquisition of Paul Stuart, the iconic American luxury menswear brand. MWP partnered with premier apparel manufacturer, Peerless Clothing Inc. to acquire Paul Stuart from Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Mitsui & Co. has been a committed partner to Paul Stuart for more than 50 years, significantly shaping the brand’s enduring legacy and commitment to craftsmanship.

The acquisition marks an important milestone for Paul Stuart, solidifying its future and continued growth. Kevin Kelleher, Managing Partner of Middle West Partners shares what drew him to the brand, “The Paul Stuart name continues to resonate with a discerning client 87 years later, and we still see so much more potential for this luxury heritage brand. Our goal is to protect its unmatched quality and amplify its unique attributes on a global scale.”

In this next chapter, John Hutchison, former chief executive officer of Bonobos, has been appointed incoming CEO of Paul Stuart. Hutchison brings a combination of creative vision and a deep understanding of how to build a modern, resonant menswear brand. His leadership and global perspective will lend a fresh eye toward the future.

Kelleher’s co-founding partner at MWP, Michael Hamp, is a member of the Ford Family and whose family co-owns the Detroit Lions. He shares what makes this acquisition so personal to him. “Paul Stuart has been one of my family’s favorite brands for more than 25 years. It has a look that’s distinctly its own—when you walk down the street, you know it’s Paul Stuart. My father and now my brothers and I have worn Paul Stuart for as long as I can remember. It is both a privilege and honor to take on the responsibility of stewarding this brand.”

With the acquisition complete, Middle West Partners and Peerless Clothing are jointly focused on strengthening core brand identity, unlocking international growth, and investing in product design that reminds us why Paul Stuart was, and is, an American icon.

Earlier this year, MWP announced its acquisition of high jewelry house, David Webb, another iconic American heritage brand.

Middle West Partners was advised on the transaction by David G. Hoffman, Legal Counsel was provided by Hinckley Allen, and valuation advisory was provided by Gordon Brothers.

For more information, please contact Heather Zachary at heather@hz-consulting.com and visit www.paulstuart.com to view the full collection.

Paul Stuart

Founded in 1938 by Ralph Ostrove and named for his son, Paul Stuart Ostrove, Paul Stuart embodies timeless elegance and a steadfast commitment to craftsmanship. The brand has remained anchored at its iconic flagship boutique on the corner of Madison Avenue and 45th Street, where it has long dressed some of the world’s most influential male style icons. Serving generations of discerning customers, Paul Stuart continues to design refined collections that define modern American luxury. Paul Stuart operates four boutiques across the US in New York City, Southampton, Chicago and Washington, D.C. https://www.paulstuart.com.

Posted: December 28, 2025

Source: Paul Stuart