OrthoLite Appoints Marco Grott As Country Manager In Indonesia

AMHERST, Mass. — December 10, 2025 — OrthoLite, the global supplier of branded, high-performance, comfort footwear solutions, announces Marco Grott as Country Manager for OrthoLite Indonesia (OID). In this role, Grott will lead overall operations and business strategy for OrthoLite Indonesia, focusing on manufacturing excellence, business development, and strengthening relationships with brand and factory partners across the region.

Grott brings more than three decades of experience in international business management, supply chain management and innovation in footwear manufacturing. Across the globe, he has successfully led multi-cultural teams and driven operational growth. Grott’s expertise in streamlining production and building collaborative industry partnerships positions him to accelerate OrthoLite’s mission of delivering performance and comfort insole solutions at scale.

“Indonesia is a critical market in OrthoLite’s global growth strategy,” said Richard Bevan, COO of OrthoLite. “Marco’s leadership, market insight, and collaborative style will advance our operations and strengthen our partnerships in Indonesia. We are excited to welcome him to the OrthoLite leadership team.”

Since 1990, Grott has built experience in Tier 1 building factories across the globe, from Mexico to Vietnam. He has elevated brands through sourcing, product development, operations, and finance. He also has a strong history of innovation in the industry where he developed multiple patents during his tenure at footwear brands including Adidas and Ariat.

“I am energized and proud to join the OrthoLite team. Recently, I had the opportunity to travel the globe and immerse myself in each of our region’s facilities,” said Grott. “I’ve witnessed each of OrthoLite’s impressive global teams working to provide unmatched service, quality and consistency. I look forward to working as a collective with our global teams to broaden our efforts to standardize and be best-in-class as a company.”

OrthoLite Indonesia will continue expanding local-for-local manufacturing under Grott’s leadership, supporting the region’s dynamic and fast-growing footwear industry. As a vertically integrated company, OrthoLite works with more than 550 footwear brands worldwide to deliver custom insole and midsole solutions engineered for performance, comfort, and sustainability.

On October 30, 2025, Coats announced the completion of its acquisition of OrthoLite, the global leader in open-cell foam insole technology. The acquisition of OrthoLite is the latest step in Coats’ ambition to shape the future of the global apparel and footwear supply chain through innovation, sustainability, and digital technologies that improve quality, efficiency and performance.

Posted: December 10, 2025

Source: Coats Group plc