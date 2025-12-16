Leading Fashion Brands Step Up To Unlock The Next Chapter Of Circulose

STOCKHOLM — December 16, 2025 — Since 2024, under new ownership and leadership, Circulose has set a renewed strategic direction focused on securing long-term commitments with partner brands to bring CIRCULOSE® back to market at scale. This strategy has proven successful.

Today, Circulose is proud to announce a series of new partnerships with global fashion brands that recognise the value and importance of scaling next-generation materials.

Following H&M, Mango and Marks & Spencer, several leading fashion brands are now partnering with Circulose. These include Bestseller, John Lewis, C&A, Filippa K, Reformation, Faherty, Bobo Choses and Zero. Their commitments underpin the renewed trust and momentum of CIRCULOSE® and demonstrate strong industry confidence in its role as a next-generation material.

CIRCULOSE® continues to stand out as a proven, scalable solution for replacing virgin cellulose fibers such as viscose and lyocell. The strong partnerships and support from leading fashion brands signal that Circulose is ready to lead the transition to next-generation materials.

“These partnerships are an important milestone in Circulose’s new chapter. After a year of resetting our strategy and intensely engaging with brands, this wave of commitments shows our efforts are paying off. Their support will help to unlock the next phase of our production journey. We are proud to enable brands who are serious about transforming the textile industry” says Jonatan Janmark, Circulose CEO.

Posted: December 16, 2025

Source: Circulose