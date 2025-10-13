Teijin Frontier Launches THERMOFRONT™ Family As New Brand Of Sustainable, High-Performance Sheet Insulation Products Offering Superior Warmth

TOKYO — October 2, 2025 — Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd., today announced the launch of THERMOFRONT™, a new master brand for sheet insulation that combines environmental responsibility with high thermal performance. The new insulation is comprised of more than 70 percent ECOPETⓇ, Teijin Frontier’s recycled polyester fiber, and incorporates hollow cross-sectional fibers and functional raw materials to deliver outstanding warmth.

THERMOFRONT™ insulation is designed for a wide range of applications, from sports and outdoor wear to casual apparel.

In the first phase of this product rollout, Teijin Frontier is introducing three sub-brands: THERMOFRONT™ OA, THERMOFRONT™ SL and THERMOFRONT™ BE. Each offers distinct value-added features such as bulkiness, lightweight comfort and moisture control. Domestic and international sales of these three sub-brands will begin on October 7. They will be marketed for outdoor, sports and casual wear for the Autumn/Winter 2026 season.

In recent years, as people increasingly enjoy outdoor activities and sports in their daily lives, diversified lifestyles have driven demand for insulated outerwear and sportswear that offers not only warmth and light weight but also bulkiness, softness and comfort across various settings. At the same time, growing environmental awareness among consumers has increased the need for sustainable products. In response, Teijin Frontier developed THERMOFRONT™ high-performance sheet insulation by integrating its expertise in nonwoven fabric design and processing technologies with its long-standing recycling capabilities.

Key features of THERMOFRONT™ insulation

All products under the new THERMOFRONT™ brand share these attributes:

Environmental responsibility: ECOPETⓇ recycled polyester fiber, more than 70% of component, significantly improves the sustainability of the insulation.

Enhanced insulation performance: Hollow cross-sectional staple fibers provide superior thermal insulation compared to conventional polyester sheet insulation.

Maximizing the functionality of combined fibers through Teijin Frontier’s proprietary nonwoven fabric design and sheet processing technologies..

First three THERMOFRONT™ sub-brands

THERMOFRONTTM OA uses OCTAIR™, Teijin Frontier’s hollow, 8-fin cross-sectional staple fiber, to deliver excellent bulkiness and lightweight comfort. Moreover, combining it with ECOPETⓇ staple fiber and sheeted at optimal density enable to maintain thermal performance over time. THERMOFRONT™ OA is made entirely from recycled polyester.

THERMOFRONT™ SL combines Teijin Frontier’s SOLOTEXⓇ, a polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT) fiber with a spring-like molecular structure, and AEROCAPSULEⓇ γ ECO, a three-hole hollow polyester fiber with a spiral shape. This blend offers a soft texture, good shape recovery and superior warmth, ensuring comfortable wear.

THERMOFRONT™ BE features a nonwoven fabric made from BEMBERGⓇ (a regenerated cellulose cupro fiber and a registered trademark of Asahi Kasei Corporation) and AEROCAPSULEⓇ γ ECO. The moisture absorption and desorption properties of BEMBERGⓇ, along with its moisture control capabilities, help prevent discomfort from sweating. The combined use of recycled polyester and regenerated cellulose reaches 97 percent.

Production of these three materials will begin in Japan and China, with plans to expand manufacturing to Vietnam and Europe. The three sub-brands will be marketed for outdoor, sports, and casual wear for the Autumn/Winter 2026 season. Teijin Frontier aims to sell 300,000 meters of THERMOFRONT™ products in fiscal 2025 and 1 million meters by fiscal 2028.

Teijin Frontier will continue to expand the THERMOFRONT™ series to meet diverse market needs and provide solutions tailored to evolving lifestyles.

Posted: October 13, 2025

Source: Teijin Group