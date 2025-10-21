STOLL To Close Production Site In Reutlingen, Germany On October 31, 2025 — Production In China Will End In December 2025

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — October 21, 2025 — At the beginning of this year, KARL MAYER announced that it would be shifting its focus back to its core areas of warp knitting, warp preparation and technical textiles. As part of this strategic realignment, the flat knitting machine business under the STOLL brand will be discontinued. The Reutlingen plant will close down on October 31, 2025. Production in China will end in December 2025. This was an extremely difficult decision for KARL MAYER.

“STOLL stands for a long tradition. That is precisely why we deeply regret that we were unable to lead the business into the future successfully. It was not possible to find an investor to continue production at the main site in Reutlingen with its 280 employees,” said Oliver Mathews, President of the STOLL Business Unit.

KARL MAYER remains committed to its long-standing customers and will continue to service the installed machine base even under the given circumstances. A service concept for spare parts and support is currently being implemented at various locations. Contacts at www.stoll.com.

Spare parts will be stored in two warehouses in future. KARL MAYER’s central warehouse in Obertshausen will take over the stocks from Reutlingen in November and handle all logistics services up to dispatch. In addition, KARL MAYER China will be the sole central warehouse location serving the global demand for parts for BMS machines.

Final updates are available for the pattern software. Software license keys remain available for purchase, and existing installations can still be used.

Posted: October 21, 2025

Source: KARL MAYER GROUP