New Global Lifestyle Monitor™ Survey Confirms Cotton is the Fiber of Choice

CARY, N.C./ WASHINGTON, D.C. — October 7, 2025 — Cotton Incorporated and COTTON USA™ today released new findings from the 2025 Global Lifestyle Monitor™ Survey, offering a compelling snapshot of consumer preferences shaping the future of the apparel industry, sustainability, and shopping behaviors.

The results from the global survey, which interviewed 13,026 consumers across thirteen countries, reveal that comfort, quality, and durability remain the top drivers of apparel purchases worldwide, reinforcing cotton’s position as the natural choice for consumers across demographics.

These insights arrive at a pivotal moment, as brands, retailers, and manufacturers seek to align with evolving consumer values.

The release coincides with World Cotton Day (October 7), a global observance celebrating cotton’s role in economies, communities, and fashion.

“On World Cotton Day, we recognize the fiber that continues to appeal most to consumers around the globe,” says William Kimbrell, president and chief executive officer at Cotton Incorporated. “Comfort and quality remain top priorities for consumers, and cotton delivers on both, naturally. The latest data from the Global Lifestyle Monitor™ Survey confirms that cotton is the fiber of choice for consumers for everyday wear, performance, and sustainability.”

Key Findings from the Global Lifestyle Monitor™ Study:

Cotton is the Preferred Fiber Globally

3 in 4 (75 percent) consumers prefer clothing made of cotton, cotton blends, or denim, overwhelmingly ahead of manmade fibers like polyester, spandex, and rayon.

Consumers rate cotton clothing as the most comfortable (67 percent), softest (66 percent), best quality (59 percent), most authentic (56 percent), and most sustainable (49 percent) compared to clothing made from polyester or rayon.

Over half (59 percent) of global consumers are willing to pay more for clothing made from natural fibers such as cotton, citing comfort (66 percent) and quality (63 percent) as key reasons.

Most consumers consider cotton (83 percent) and other natural fibers to be safe for the environment, while fewer than half believe manmade fibers like rayon (48 percent), polyester (46 percent), and Tencel (41 percent) are environmentally safe.

75 percent of global consumers are interested in sustainable clothing, with 21 percent calling it essential and 54 percent saying it’s “nice to have.”

Consumers say trying on clothing (71 percent) and feeling the fabric (56 percent) are the top reasons why they prefer shopping in-store, a clear advantage for cotton’s tactile appeal.

“This year’s Global Lifestyle Monitor™ findings show that cotton’s strengths — comfort, quality, and environmental trust — are exactly what consumers are seeking, no matter where they live,” said Liz Hershfield, Executive Director, COTTON USA™. “As brands and retailers adapt to shifting consumer habits and tighter economic conditions, cotton’s durability and versatility make it a smart choice for building products that last, resonate globally, and meet sustainability goals.”

Posted: October 7, 2025

Source: Cotton Incorporated