Lenzing And OceanSafe Partner To Launch Next-Gen Performance Textiles Featuring TENCEL™ Lyocell – A100 And naNea

LENZING, Austria — October 28, 2025 — The Lenzing Group, a supplier of regenerated cellulosic fibers for the textile and nonwovens industries, teamed up with OceanSafe, an innovator in novel textile materials, to introduce a next-generation yarn. This collaborative innovation synergizes Lenzing’s wood-based¹ TENCEL™ Lyocell – A100 fibers with OceanSafe’s high-performance, biodegradable² in the ocean co-polyester, naNea. By offering a common textile knowledge, resource-efficient² ⁴ ⁸ solution that meets growing demand for sustainable, technically advanced materials, this partnership provides an alternative that balances durability⁵, function, and environmental responsibility ² ⁶ ⁹.

As a first milestone of this partnership, Lenzing and OceanSafe introduced a sportswear capsule collection of performance wear and athleisure clothing, showcasing the yarn’s versatility and performance.

Beyond apparel, its potential applications span footwear, home textiles, bags, and technical textile applications, unlocking diverse opportunities for responsibly produced² ⁴ ⁶ ⁸ textiles across sectors.

A yarn with people at heart

Central to this yarn innovation is the synergy between TENCEL™ Lyocell – A100 and naNea fibers. TENCEL™ Lyocell – A100 fibers are made using a resource-saving, closed-loop process⁶ ⁸ while naNea fibers are biodegradable² in the ocean and recyclable¹⁰. naNea´s Cradle to Cradle Certified® Gold status underscores its environmental standards² ⁹.

The fabric offers comfort and functionality, with TENCEL™ Lyocell – A100 fibers providing natural softness, effective moisture control¹¹, and resistance to odor-causing bacteria¹², while the naNea co-polyester adds endurance, tear strength and quick-dry capabilities.

“In developing this new yarn, we made sure that it isn’t just environmentally responsible² ⁶ ⁸ ⁹, but also improved performance, functionality and durability²,” Matthias Fuchs, CMO at OceanSafe noted. “We believe making responsible choices should feel like an upgrade, not a compromise. This yarn provides brands with a scalable, plug-and-play solution that supports their environmental commitments while enhancing garment performance.”

From concept to closet: redefining sportswear through collaborative innovation

The capsule sportswear collection made with TENCEL™ Lyocell – A100 and naNea fibers features women’s yoga wear, men’s athleisure T-shirts and fleece jackets. Engineered to meet the needs of active lifestyles, the collection offers durable², common textile knowledge, achieved through the fibers’ advanced material properties, without the need for additional surface treatments. To be unveiled at Performance Days in Munich at the end of October [T11 in hall A2], followed by the Functional Fabric Fair in Portland in November [Booth 752], this capsule targets manufacturers and brands looking to transition to circular² ⁴ ⁵ ⁷, biodegradable² ¹³, fiber materials that align with their values and reduce reliance on conventional polyester.

“Creating this collection was truly a joint effort that brought together experts from across the entire industry,” said Nicole Schram, Head of Global Technical Business Development at Lenzing Group. “We had Tearfil working their magic with yarn development, Impetus bringing their know-how for amazing knits and seamless fabrics, Kingwhale perfecting the fleece that feels so good against your skin and G-LOFT® Premium Insulation contributing with their filling technology for jackets. This collection is a testament to the power of collaboration in driving meaningful change¹ and scaling innovative solutions⁵.”

Facts & Figures:

TENCEL™ Lyocell – A100 fibers

arbon emissions: ≥50% reduction compared to generic lyocell⁸

Water consumption: ≥50% reduction compared to generic lyocell⁸

Raw material: FSC® (FSC-C041246) or PEFC certified wood sources¹

Production: Closed-loop process, >99.8% solvent recovery⁶

Functionality: Effective moisture control¹¹, unfavorable to odor-causing bacteria¹²

naNea by OceanSafe²:

A novel and proprietary co-polyester

Raw material: Recycled, bio-based, or virgin feedstocks

Biodegradable in the ocean: Marine biodegradable in 99 days by >93% (according to ASTM D6691-17)²

Consumer safe: No toxicants or heavy metals, naNea meets ambitious Cradle to Cradle® Certified Gold standards⁹

Production: Produced with 50% renewably sourced energy in the final manufacturing stage according to Cradle to Cradle® Certified Gold standards⁹ and saves energy during the dyeing process due to lower dyeing temperatures

End-of-life: Recyclable, and does not release persistent microplastics, as it is marine biodegradable²

Functionality: Soft hand-feel⁴, absorbent, quick-dry, durable, easy care⁵

Posted: October 28, 2025

Source: The Lenzing Group