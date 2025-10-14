“B-Logic” Debuts: Five Companies Unite To Reimagine Denim And Showcase Sustainable Solutions

WILMINGTON, Del.— October 13, 2025 — In a bold move toward redefining denim, five trailblazing companies — Circulose, iTextiles®, Labor Made Inc., Neela, and The LYCRA Company — are joining forces to launch B-Logic: The Logical Future of Denim at Kingpins Amsterdam, October 15 – 16. Sugar Factory visitors can explore the sustainable collection of denim and wovens on the mezzanine level.

Short for Being Logical, B-Logic is a visionary collaboration that takes a thoughtful and rational approach to developing the next generation of modern, sustainable denim. Every decision, from fiber selection to final construction, was made with purpose, harmony, and responsibility, offering the industry a more sustainable path forward.

Showcasing Sustainable Style

The B-Logic collection features nine curated looks — spanning tops, bottoms, denim, and wovens — for both men and women. Inspired by iconic denim and workwear looks from the 1920s to the 1940s, these garments offer a more modern and minimalist take on classic denim, balancing aesthetics with environmental integrity.

Inside the Fabric

The B-Logic collection integrates the following breakthrough materials and technologies:

LYCRA ® brand fibers deliver comfort stretch to B-Logic. Commercially available later this year, and made from 70 percent plant-based inputs, renewable LYCRA ® EcoMade fiber is a drop-in solution that provides equivalent performance to traditional fiber. Also featured: LYCRA ® ADAPTIV fiber, LYCRA ® T400 ® fiber, and LYCRA ® DUAL COMFORT fabric technology.

deliver comfort stretch to B-Logic. Commercially available later this year, and made from 70 percent plant-based inputs, renewable LYCRA EcoMade fiber is a drop-in solution that provides equivalent performance to traditional fiber. Also featured: LYCRA ADAPTIV fiber, LYCRA T400 fiber, and LYCRA DUAL COMFORT fabric technology. CIRCULOSE® Viscose and CIRCULOSE® Lyocell bring circular innovation to the collection. Both are made using CIRCULOSE®, a pioneering material crafted entirely from 100% discarded cotton textiles. Through advanced technology, cotton waste is transformed into soft, high-quality pulp and fibers, offering the same luxurious feel as virgin materials while closing the loop on textile waste. Fibers made with CIRCULOSE® work in harmony with the foundational fibers for this collection; regenagri and U.S. Cotton.

Denim Reimagined

B-Logic goes beyond a product launch — it ushers in a new era of denim innovation and advances circularity. By merging advanced science and sustainability with design and storytelling, the five collaborators present a vision of fashion as a cycle of renewal, beauty, and purpose, challenging the notion of apparel as disposable and reframing it as enduring, valuable, and conscious.

The collection represents the blueprint for tomorrow’s denim — a thoughtful, responsible approach shaped by the collaboration of its creators:

Circulose : A Swedish sustain-tech company with a patented process that enables the recycling of cellulosic textile waste, transforming it into a new material called CIRCULOSE ® .

A Swedish sustain-tech company with a patented process that enables the recycling of cellulosic textile waste, transforming it into a new material called CIRCULOSE . iTextiles ® : The strategic enabler aligning partners, technologies, and market opportunities to ensure B-Logic drives meaningful impact across the industry.

The strategic enabler aligning partners, technologies, and market opportunities to ensure B-Logic drives meaningful impact across the industry. Labor Made Inc . : A design consultancy that bridges innovation with creativity and craftsmanship, its founder, Gordon Muir, designed the B-Logic collection.

: A design consultancy that bridges innovation with creativity and craftsmanship, its founder, Gordon Muir, designed the B-Logic collection. Neela : A Pakistan-based fabric maker that brings these innovations to life by weaving them into fabrics and garments that balance style, function, and responsibility.

A Pakistan-based fabric maker that brings these innovations to life by weaving them into fabrics and garments that balance style, function, and responsibility. The LYCRA Company: A global leader in developing sustainable and innovative fiber and technology solutions for the apparel industry.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Circulose, iTextiles®, Labor Made Inc., and Neela to prove that sustainability isn’t a compromise — it’s a catalyst for innovation,” said Ebru Ozaydin, global product category director – denim, wovens and RTW, at The LYCRA Company. “By integrating renewable fibers into responsible fabrics through thoughtful design and market alignment, we’ve proven that sustainability delivers both beauty and business value. B-Logic demonstrates that denim — and fashion — can be renewable, scalable, and purposeful.”

The collaborators will discuss B-Logic on October 15 at 2:00 p.m. in the Jeanius Hub, or visit the stands of any of the exhibiting companies at Kingpins Amsterdam.

Posted: October 14, 2025

Source: The LYCRA Company