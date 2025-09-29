Milliken Assure™ Moisture Barrier Wins 2025 R&D 100 Award

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — September 25, 2025 — Milliken & Company is proud to announce that its Milliken Assure™ moisture barrier, the first non-PFAS, non-halogenated, UL-certified flame-resistant moisture barrier for firefighter turnout gear in North America, has been named a winner of the 2025 R&D 100 Awards. This recognition places Assure among the year’s most innovative technologies and highlights Milliken’s commitment to solving complex performance challenges through materials science.

“We are honored to receive an R&D 100 Award for Assure,” said Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken. “This recognition reflects the ingenuity of our team and our dedication to solving real-world challenges through materials science and innovation.”

Assure was selected for its pioneering design that eliminates per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and halogenated flame retardants—two chemistries long used in moisture barriers—while meeting the rigorous demands of structural firefighting. Certified to both NFPA 1971-2018 and NFPA 1970-2025 standards, Assure delivers heat, water, and chemical resistance without relying on added PFAS or halogenated flame retardants.

Assure’s lightweight and breathable construction helps firefighters perform under pressure while meeting rigorous safety benchmarks. It joins Milliken’s growing portfolio of non-PFAS fire service fabrics, offering departments across the country advanced solutions as they evaluate and upgrade their turnout gear. Assure was developed by a cross-functional team of engineers, scientists, and product design experts, reflecting Milliken’s collaborative approach to innovation.

“Assure was born from listening to the fire service and recognizing a challenge that had gone unanswered for too long,” said Marcio Manique, SVP and managing director of Milliken’s apparel business. “This R&D 100 Award is more than recognition—it’s proof that Assure is setting a new standard and making a real difference for those who protect us every day.”

The R&D 100 Awards, often referred to as the “Oscars of Innovation,” honor the most impactful new products of the year across science and technology. Milliken has previously received R&D 100 recognition for innovations in textiles and specialty chemicals.

Posted: September 29, 2025

Source: Milliken & Company