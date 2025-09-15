Lectra Appoints John Brearley As President Of The Americas

PARIS — September 15, 2025 — Lectra, an industrial intelligence technology solutions provider for players in fashion, automotive, and furniture, announces the appointment of John Brearley as President, Americas, effective October 1, 2025. He becomes a member of the Group’s Executive Committee.

Lectra currently operates in 31 countries in the Americas region, with 400 employees in 7 locations – including Tolland, one of the Group’s three production sites – and more than 8,000 customers. The Americas play a crucial role for Lectra, contributing to 33% of the Group’s sales in 2024 and serving a diverse portfolio of customers in the fashion, automotive, and furniture industries, as well as in other industries.

“We look forward to John Brearley continuing his impactful journey within the Group as he steps into this pivotal leadership role”, says Daniel Harari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lectra. “With his extensive experience in the industry and a proven track record of leading our teams to support our customers and drive growth in Lectra’s recurring business, John is well-positioned to lead our Americas teams toward accelerated growth, strengthened customer relationships, and achieve our strategic objectives.”

Throughout his 40-year career, John has played an instrumental role in shaping a responsive, customer-centric culture within the organizations he has served. He began at Investronica where he managed the business in the UK, before moving to the US in 2001 to lead the North American division. Following Investronica’s acquisition in 2004 by the Lectra group, John took over the responsibility of growing the Consumables and Parts activity. His expertise in customer relations earned him the role of Vice President of Customer Care for Lectra Americas in 2007. In 2020, John was promoted to Senior Vice President of Customer Success for the region.

“It is an honor to take on this new role at such a strategic moment for Lectra and our customers in the Americas”, says John Brearley. “My focus will be on supporting customers and ensuring that we empower them not just to meet the challenges of Industry 4.0, but to thrive—growing more resilient, agile, and sustainable through every step of their digital transformation.”

Posted: September 15, 2025

Source: LECTRA