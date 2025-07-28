Hollister, A division Of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., Celebrates 25th Anniversary By Reissuing Its Most Iconic Styles

NEW YORK, NY — July 29, 2025 — Hollister, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., is celebrating its 25th anniversary and marking the milestone by going back to where it all started: Y2K. The brand, born in 2000 and credited with defining the original 2000s aesthetic, is re-releasing a limited-edition capsule of its most iconic styles — proving it’s still the definitive destination for Y2K fashion. The reissue collection will launch on July 29, both online and in stores nationwide.

After seeing rising demand and traffic for archived Hollister styles on secondhand platforms, such as Depop, it became apparent that customers were craving authentic pieces from the early 2000’s. Hollister decided that the best way to celebrate these styles wasn’t to reimagine them, but to reintroduce them.

The reissue features nostalgic silhouettes such as strapless babydoll tops, ultra-low-rise shorts for women, and the fan-favorite Hermosa bootcut jeans for men — all with the brand’s iconic retro topstitching, throwback appliqué graphics, and seagull logo. Even the original tags are back, paying homage to a quarter-century of heritage.

“To celebrate our history, we wanted to bring back the styles that put Hollister on the map 25 years ago,” said Kelly Hall, Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Design, Hollister. “We’re excited to reissue these beloved looks in a way that feels both nostalgic, but very relevant and on trend. We can’t wait to see how our customers style them today, years after their initial debut!”

“It has been fun to see the demand grow for our now-vintage pieces on resale sites and in thrift stores,” says Megan Brophy, Vice President of Americas Marketing, Hollister. “We’re getting tagged in viral thrift hauls on social and our customers are commenting begging for these styles to make a comeback. Reissuing them makes them more accessible to our customers.”

The Hollister Y2K capsule collection includes 22 styles for women, including tees, shirts, hoodies, shorts, and dresses all available in sizes XS – XXL and ranging in price from $14.95 – $49.95. For men, there are 16 styles available, including hoodies, tees, shorts, and denim, ranging in sizes XS – XXL and priced between $24.95 – $59.95. All pieces are available online at www.hollisterco.com and in-stores nationwide beginning July 29, 2025.

Posted: July 28, 2025

Source: Hollister Co. — a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.