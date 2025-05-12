Lectra Continues Global Expansion Of Valia Fashion To New Key Markets

ATLANTA — April 30, 2025 — Lectra, a provider of technology solutions for accelerating the transition to Industry 4.0 for players in fashion, automotive, and furniture, today announced the expansion of its Valia Fashion platform to new key markets across the globe, including: Mexico, Brazil and South America.

This expansion is a significant step in the company’s journey to accelerate the global fashion industry’s transition to Industry 4.0. Valia Fashion, Lectra’s intelligent cloud-based solution that connects the whole cutting room to automate and streamline each stage of apparel production was first launched in the US, Canada and Europe in October 2024 and has demonstrated strong, early successes.

“We’re dedicated to helping our customers remain competitive and agile in the market and meet the latest technological demands of fashion industry,” said Lenny Marano, President of the Americas at Lectra. “Valia Fashion is a revolutionary solution that empowers fashion brands and manufacturers to connect, automate and streamline every step of apparel production. Since our initial launch, we’ve seen a great response from our customers who are using this technology to further reduce operational costs across their businesses. We are excited to continue expanding Valia Fashion’s global footprint to even more fashion enterprises.”

Valia Fashion centralizes global orders and streamlines production, offering real-time visibility for faster decision-making and optimized operations. By connecting to all equipment in the cutting room, apparel manufacturers can seamlessly integrate the solution into existing workflows and digitize their production cycle.

Chicago Protective Apparel Taps Lectra’s Valia Fashion for Made to Order Digital Manufacturing

On the heels of Valia Fashion’s global expansion, Chicago Protective Apparel – a division of Mechanix Wear that offers a wide range of high hazard personal protective apparel for various industries including heavy manufacturing, foundry, electrical/utilities – will now be using Valia Fashion to scale current production and accelerate the company’s growth. Valia Fashion will enable Chicago Protective Apparel to centralize orders and distribute production across its different manufacturing sites, reduce waste, automate processes, and provide greater visibility on fabric consumption.

“This integration marks a shift from fragmented legacy systems to a smarter, more connected production model,” said Keith Christiansen, President and General Manager at Chicago Protective Apparel. “Lectra’s Valia Fashion minimizes our reliance on manual processes by creating a scalable digital infrastructure that gives us real-time visibility into open orders, scheduling, fabric utilization and production performance – transforming how we make decisions, drive measurable efficiency to optimize resources, improve service levels, and more strategically plan for future growth.”

Lectra will be participated in the Texprocess Americas event and showcased Valia Fashion alongside the Vector iX2, its state-of-the-art, low-ply fabric cutter.

Posted: May 12, 2025

Source: Lectra