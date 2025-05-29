Champion Thread Accelerates Growth With The Acquisition Of Carolina Sales Thread

GASTONIA, N.C. — May 28, 2025 — Champion Thread Company (CTC), a manufacturer and provider of industrial sewing threads, engineered yarns and other sewn products supplies, today announced its acquisition of Carolina Sales Thread, Inc., a popular regional distributor of industrial sewing threads to the needle trades.

Speaking on the acquisition, Champion Thread CEO and President Matt Poovey explained, “This is a significant step in our strategic growth plan that will allow us to deliver greater value to all current and future customers. Adding Carolina Sales’ existing customer base strengthens CTC’s market position. Former Carolina Sales customers will significantly benefit from our responsive U.S.-based manufacturing, broad product range, and enhanced service capabilities. With this acquisition, CTC will be better positioned to continue its rapid pace of innovation and market share growth.”

Retiring Carolina Sales Owner David Hall added, “We are excited to have our long-time customers join forces with Champion Thread. Our shared commitment to customer service and the USA textile industry makes this a perfect fit. It will positively impact our customers and help ensure their continued success.”

Carolina Sales Thread

Based in Raleigh, NC, Carolina Sales has served the Southeastern U.S. sewn products manufacturers with integrity for over 25 years.

Champion Thread

Founded in 1979, Champion Thread Company® develops and produces premium sewing threads, engineered yarns, and accessories for textile and sewn products manufacturers. With more than 45 years of growth, CTC® remains dedicated to delivering the highest quality at competitive prices – a promise supported by the technical and industry expertise needed to solve the toughest product, production, and supply chain challenges. Family-owned and operated, CTC delivers a level of quality, service, and partnership that larger firms have long forgotten and small suppliers cannot sustain. To learn more about CTC, visit https://championthread.com.

Posted: May 29, 2025

Source: Champion Thread Company (CTC)