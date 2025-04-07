What’s Coming To Functional Fabric Fair Spring 2025 In Portland

NORWALK, CT — April 7, 2025 — Functional Fabric Fair, powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS®, returns to Portland, Oregon, from April 14-16, 2025, at the Oregon Convention Center for the Spring edition. As the premier sourcing event for high-performance functional fabrics, trims and accessories in North America, this trade-exclusive event and conference will offer the latest innovations, sustainable materials sourcing, education and invaluable networking opportunities for designers, product developers and industry professionals.

Discover Tomorrow’s Textiles Today

Functional Fabric Fair Spring 2025 is the must-attend event for apparel CEOs, designers and sourcing professionals looking to explore the latest in outdoor, activewear and lifestyle performance textiles. With over 300 sustainable-certified suppliers, attendees will source Spring 2026/2027 products and textile technologies.

“Functional Fabric Fair continues to evolve, responding to the needs of our industry,” said Steve McCullough, Event Vice President. “With an expanded exhibit hall, immersive educational programming, and new networking experiences, the 2025 edition promises to be our most dynamic yet.”

Event Highlights:

EDUCATION & CONFERENCE PROGRAM

In addition to the sourcing, the conference program at Functional Fabric Fair offers an array of distinct educational sessions over three days. Attendees can gain insights into the latest trends, innovations and sustainability practices shaping the outdoor and active textiles industry through:

Day 0 Sustainability Workshop (April 14) – Led by industry expert Jill Dumain of Fractal CSOs and sponsored by Hyosung, this full-day interactive program will cover material traceability, solvent impacts in manufacturing and sustainability performance in sourcing the day before the exhibit hall opens. This paid conference will take place from 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM in Hall C – Room 123.

(April 14) – Led by industry expert Jill Dumain of Fractal CSOs and sponsored by Hyosung, this full-day interactive program will cover material traceability, solvent impacts in manufacturing and sustainability performance in sourcing the day before the exhibit hall opens. This paid conference will take place from 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM in Hall C – Room 123. Expert Talks (April 15-16) – Industry leaders will share best practices and innovations directly from the show floor Expert Talks stage— sponsored by AATCC— in over 10 sessions, bringing insights on the latest trends, technologies, case studies and sustainability solutions.

“Our Day 0 Sustainability Workshop is not to be missed,” McCullough emphasized. “This is where thought leaders will come together to discuss the challenges, opportunities and advancements that will shape the future of sustainable textile innovation. The conversations and collaborations that begin here will influence industry direction for years to come.”

KEY EXHIBIT HALL FEATURES

AATCC Textile Test Zone – Experience live demonstrations of official testing procedures by the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC).

– Experience live demonstrations of official testing procedures by the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC). Bodywear Collective – A dedicated space showcasing categories such as underwear, swimwear, shapewear, wellness in motion, and next-to-skin seamless performance sportswear. Sponsored by The LYCRA Company, this area features the Bodywear Collective Trend Forum, showcasing the newest fabric and garment technologies from leading fiber suppliers, mills and manufacturers.

– A dedicated space showcasing categories such as underwear, swimwear, shapewear, wellness in motion, and next-to-skin seamless performance sportswear. Sponsored by The LYCRA Company, this area features the Bodywear Collective Trend Forum, showcasing the newest fabric and garment technologies from leading fiber suppliers, mills and manufacturers. Innovation Zone – Spotlighting breakthrough textile technologies and forward-thinking material solutions that are new to the market and poised to transform the industry.

– Spotlighting breakthrough textile technologies and forward-thinking material solutions that are new to the market and poised to transform the industry. Outdoor Recreation Archive – Explore the evolution of outdoor apparel innovations in partnership with Utah State University.

– Explore the evolution of outdoor apparel innovations in partnership with Utah State University. Media Lounge – A comfortable space to unwind, connect and recharge designed for networking opportunities and showcases the show’s media partners.

– A comfortable space to unwind, connect and recharge designed for networking opportunities and showcases the show’s media partners. Sustainability Lounge – A dedicated hub for sustainable material innovations and cross-industry collaborations.

– A dedicated hub for sustainable material innovations and cross-industry collaborations. Trend Forum – Curated displays of 12 essential fabric categories with sustainability at the forefront selected by industry experts, including academics, apparel brands and fabric technologists – providing a comprehensive look at innovative materials, and allowing attendees to scan and request samples.

– Curated displays of 12 essential fabric categories with sustainability at the forefront selected by industry experts, including academics, apparel brands and fabric technologists – providing a comprehensive look at innovative materials, and allowing attendees to scan and request samples. Wool Forum (NEW) – A showcase that highlights wool’s natural sustainability, durability and versatility in activewear, outdoor gear and functional fashion, and its ability to regulate temperature, manage moisture and provide comfort in both extreme and everyday conditions.

EVENTS & NETWORKING

Design Lab Live – Watch Kelley Dempsey, sustainable designer and Project Runway runner-up, create an exclusive piece from featured exhibitors— FLYTEC, Pontetorto and YKK in real-time on April 15. The final garment will be displayed during the Happy Hour.

– Watch Kelley Dempsey, sustainable designer and Project Runway runner-up, create an exclusive piece from featured exhibitors— FLYTEC, Pontetorto and YKK in real-time on April 15. The final garment will be displayed during the Happy Hour. Book Signing (NEW) – On April 15 from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM in the Media Lounge, author Zoë Hong will host a meet & greet and book signing session for her new book Fashion School in a Book.

– On April 15 from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM in the Media Lounge, author Zoë Hong will host a meet & greet and book signing session for her new book Fashion School in a Book. Sustainability Lounge Guided Tours (NEW) – 45-minute guided tours led by Stewart Sheppard of S2 Consulting, on April 15 & 16 at 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM, highlighting sustainable material suppliers.

– 45-minute guided tours led by Stewart Sheppard of S2 Consulting, on April 15 & 16 at 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM, highlighting sustainable material suppliers. Italian Bar – Sponsored by Kingwhale Corporation this lounge and concessions area will offer authentic Italian refreshments and a place to recharge between appointments.

– Sponsored by Kingwhale Corporation this lounge and concessions area will offer authentic Italian refreshments and a place to recharge between appointments. Coffee Igloo – Enjoy complimentary coffee on both days of the show, located at the Thermore Igloo near the lobby/registration area in Hall A.

– Enjoy complimentary coffee on both days of the show, located at the Thermore Igloo near the lobby/registration area in Hall A. Happy Hour – Engage with industry peers at the Covation Bio® Happy Hour near the Expert Talks Stage on April 15 from 5:00 – 6:00 PM.

– Engage with industry peers at the Covation Bio® Happy Hour near the Expert Talks Stage on April 15 from 5:00 – 6:00 PM. After-Hours Networking – Right after the exhibit hall closes on April 15, continue the conversations at local sports bar Spirit of 77 which is located a short walking distance from the Convention Center from 7:00–10:00 PM. Badge is required to enter this private event. Sponsored by NEXTEX; co-sponsored by Brookwood and Duraflex

To ensure attendees have a productive experience at the show, Functional Fabric Fair has implemented Colleqt, a new system that replaces physical business cards and marketing materials by enabling QR code scanning at booths. Attendees receive instant exhibitor information on their phones and daily summary emails, ensuring no connections are missed even at busy booths. Be on the lookout for the floor decals in front of exhibitor booths.

“This event is about more than sourcing—it’s about shaping the future of performance textiles,” McCullough added. “With new interactive experiences, technology integration and expanded educational offerings, we’re excited to bring the industry together for meaningful connections and forward-thinking discussions.”

Registration is free for verified designers, product developers, purchasing agents, material managers and students in the outdoor, performance and lifestyle apparel and footwear sectors. The Day 0 Sustainability Workshop requires separate registration and has limited seating.

For event details, exhibitor lists, travel information, and to register, visit: FunctionalFabricFair.com

Posted: April 7, 2025

Source: Functional Fabric Fair, powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS®