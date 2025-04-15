The LYCRA Co. Previews Bio-Derived LYCRA® Ecomade Fiber At Kingpins Amsterdam

WILMINGTON, Del. — April 15, 2025 — The LYCRA Co., a global developer of innovative and sustainable fiber and technology solutions for the apparel industry, announced today that it will preview its bio-derived LYCRA® EcoMade fiber at Kingpins Amsterdam on April 16-17. The company is showcasing denim samples featuring seed quantities of its renewable elastane at its stand in Blue Area 11. It also offers visitors a fully immersive VR experience exploring the product’s journey from farm to fiber.

Set to launch commercially later this year, bio-derived LYCRA EcoMade fiber made with QIRA® will be sourced from annually renewable dent corn from Iowa, offering raw material origin transparency and a sustainable solution to help reduce the environmental impact of apparel. This innovative fiber, composed of 70 percent renewable content, has the potential to reduce the carbon footprint of LYCRA fiber by up to 44 percent*, delivering equivalent performance to the original LYCRA fiber. It is a one-to-one replacement requiring no re-engineering of fabrics, processes, or garment patterns.

“Our customers and their consumers are increasingly seeking products that not only meet high-performance standards but also align with their sustainability values,” said Arnaud Ruffin, The LYCRA Co.’s vice president of brands and retail. “Bio-derived LYCRA EcoMade fiber represents a significant step forward in providing sustainable solutions without compromising on quality, and we are excited to share this innovative fiber with the denim industry at Kingpins Amsterdam.”

The “7 Styles for 7 Days” project at Kingpins showcases how stretch denim made with bio-derived LYCRA EcoMade fiber can transform men’s and women’s wardrobes throughout the week, ensuring lasting comfort, fit, and shape while reducing environmental impact. This exhibit is a collaboration between The LYCRA Co. and Diamond Denim, a part of the Pakistan-based Sapphire Group, and helps accelerate both companies’ journeys toward decarbonization. The exhibit is on display at each company’s stand.

ORTA, a Turkey-based denim manufacturer, will also showcase samples made with bio-derived LYCRA EcoMade fiber and regenerative cotton in its stand. According to Sebla Onder, ORTA’s marketing and sustainability manager, the enthusiastic market response to their capsule collection launched in late 2024 gives her hope that the industry is genuinely ready for meaningful change. “We are thrilled that Citizens of Humanity Group, one of our respected premium brand partners, has sourced this sustainable fabric for their AGOLDE brand, and we eagerly anticipate consumer reaction to this collection in the coming months. We are also looking forward to new, strong brand collaborations emerging from this amazing partnership,” she said.

LYCRA FitSense® denim technology, which debuted at Kingpins Amsterdam last April, is being showcased again this year. This groundbreaking, patented solution offers a customized fit for various body types by incorporating discreet, targeted shaping zones, enabling designers to select specific areas for shaping, support, and lift. This helps consumers feel more confident and comfortable in their jeans. Building on this innovation, SPANX® made a major stride in the evolution of denim fit with the successful launch of the world’s first commercial program featuring SPANXsculpt™ ReDefine denim in January.

For the fourth consecutive year, LYCRA brand has teamed up with the House of Denim Foundation and Jean School students to mount the exhibition “Stretch Yourself #4: Denim of the Future, Designed by Gen Z.” Each featured student designer will display a denim garment featuring innovative fabrics powered by The LYCRA Co.’s technologies, including COOLMAX® EcoMade fiber.

*Estimate from Cradle-to-Gate Screening LCA for a representative LYCRA® fiber manufacturing facility, June 2022, prepared by Ramboll Americas Engineering Solutions, Inc.

Posted: April 15, 2025

Source: The LYCRA Company