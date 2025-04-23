Jay Apparel Group Expands Operations In Central America To Navigate Tariff Crisis

NEW YORK — April 23, 2025 — Jay Apparel Group, New York, NY, a U.S.-based apparel company, announced today its strategic expansion into Central America to address the escalating tariff crisis affecting the global textile and apparel industry.

In response to rising costs and uncertain trade policies, Jay Apparel Group is taking a significant position in Central America to diversify its manufacturing footprint and ensure uninterrupted supply to its North American retail partners. This move reflects the company’s long-term commitment to creating a more agile and sustainable supply chain.

“Central America offers an exceptional opportunity for nearshoring due to its proximity, trade agreements, and growing textile infrastructure,” said Jay R. Kapadia, President at Jay Apparel Group. “We believe this strategic investment will allow us to reduce lead times, improve flexibility, and mitigate the impact of ongoing tariff pressures.”

The expansion is expected to generate new jobs, support local economies, and reinforce Jay Apparel Group’s mission of responsible sourcing and innovation in the apparel sector. The company will focus on men’s woven sport shirts and other core products in Honduras and other key regional hubs, leveraging the benefits of U.S. trade programs such as the Dominican Republic–Central America Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA-DR).

With this development, Jay Apparel Group aims to set a precedent for reshaping sourcing strategies in a post-globalization era and reinforce its leadership in value-driven apparel production.

Posted: April 23, 2025

Source: Jay Apparel Group