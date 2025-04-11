GALLS® Announces Acquisition Of HerBlueWear Uniforms™

LEXINGTON, Ky. — April 10, 2025 — GALLS®, a uniform and tactical gear supplier serving America’s public safety and military professionals, proudly announces the acquisition of Her BlueWear UniformsTM. This acquisition marks a significant step in GALLS® commitment to female first responders, providing them greater access to uniforms tailored for their unique needs. GALLS® is Proud To Serve Those Who Serve.

GALLS® purchase of Her BlueWear™ provides product scalability and increases accessibility for women in public safety to experience uniforms that enhance performance, comfort, and safety. Her BlueWear Uniforms™ started with uniform pants. As the largest distributor in the public safety industry, GALLS® resources will augment the brand/product line by adding tailored uniform shirts. Full uniforms will be available to order at a department level first, with individual ordering capabilities coming later this year.

Mike Fadden, CEO of GALLS®, stated, “For the past five years, every time I talk to a female police chief, they ask me when we (GALLS®) will fix the issue of women’s uniforms not fitting. I took on the challenge personally and am proud to bring Her BlueWear TM into the GALLS® portfolio of brands to provide female officers with tailored uniforms that fit. Because GALLS® is relentless with our focus on the customer, this partnership will give female officers greater access to uniforms that are made for their specific needs.”

Her BlueWearTM was founded in 2007 by Denise Czack to solve a long-overlooked issue: the lack of properly fitting uniform pants for women in law enforcement and public safety. Traditionally, female officers were forced to wear uniforms designed for men, leading to discomfort, mobility issues, and even safety concerns. Her BlueWear’s™ tailored designs offer three distinct fits – Balanced Fit, Defined Fit, and Streamlined Fit – accommodating sizes 0 to 24.

Her BlueWear™ Founder, Denise Czack, expressed her appreciation of GALLS® commitment to expanding access to the product line. “Her BlueWear began at a happy hour with my sister, a police officer, after yet another uniform failure. That moment sparked a fire in me; women in public safety deserved better. Her BlueWear™ is entering a new and exciting chapter in the mission to deliver safe, functional, and confidence-building uniforms to the women who serve. Seeing a woman light up when she puts on a Her BlueWear™uniform for the first time is what drives us.”

As the only uniform company solely dedicated to designing for women, Her BlueWear™ led the way in providing female officers with apparel that fits, functions, and empowers. Now, with GALLS® resources and a relentless focus on the customer, the ability to serve women in public safety has never been greater. Visit HerBlueWear.com to learn more about Her BlueWear™ uniforms, sizing, and more.

Posted: April 11, 2025

Source: GALLS, LLC®