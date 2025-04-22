Cone Denim Launches 2025 Sustainability Report

GREENSBORO, N.C. — April 22, 2025 — Cone Denim®, a denim innovator for more than 130 years, is pleased to release its 2025 Sustainability Report. Within the report, Cone reflects upon its sustainable progress over the previous year and discusses metric goals set by parent company Elevate Textiles that it aims to achieve by 2030.

The report follows the theme of Compounding Our Future, a play-on-words message derived from the company’s Cone3D program, a research and design incubator for technical product development that focuses on new technologies and innovations. In addition to highlighting sustainable milestones, the report discusses how Cone’s actions “compound” to create the foundation for a more sustainable future.

The 2025 Sustainability Report highlights 2024 achievements across Cone Denim including:

Achieved 2025 goals in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and absolute water consumption;

Launched Cone’s first solar panel installation at its Jiaxing, China, facility;

Honored the five-year anniversary with fiber and source tracing partner Oritain; and

Completed multiple design and development collaborations.

“Looking back on 2024, I am incredibly proud of the progress Cone Denim has made in sustainability,” stated Cone Denim President Steve Maggard. “I celebrated 30 years with Cone this year, and being able to witness and shape the impact we have had has been a gift. In 2024, we launched our first solar project, had incredible industry shaping collaborations, and exceeded several sustainability goals.”

Through themes of Denim Made Responsibly, Design for the Planet, and Develop for the Future, Cone aims to educate its customers, suppliers, and vendor partners alike on the cross-functionality synergy that allows the company to reach and surpass its sustainability targets. Maggard believes that these efforts allow Cone to maintain its leadership as a sustainable denim supplier.

“My hope for the remainder of 2025 is that our customers and suppliers continue to look to Cone Denim as a leader in sustainability,” added Maggard. “When you think of Cone, I hope you think ‘transparent’, ‘traceable’, and ‘trustworthy’. We invest in sustainability every day and are never satisfied with the status quo.”

To read the full Sustainability Report, visit https://conedenim.com/home/sustainability/.

Posted: April 22, 2025

Source: Cone Denim / Elevate Textiles, Inc.