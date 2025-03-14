Thread Manufacturer Coats Group Poised To Pass 50 Percent Sustainability Tipping Point

LONDON — March 13, 2025 — Thread manufacturer Coats Group, whose products are found in one in five garments globally, is poised to pass the tipping point of using 50 percent preferred raw (non-virgin oil-based) materials within its products.

According to Coats’ Sustainability Report 2024, with metrics assured by EY, the company is ahead of target in its transition to the sustainable use of materials, energy, water, waste and people; and is approaching a critical milestone in the production of the world’s sustainable thread.

Last year, Coats’ increased its use of eco-friendly recycled and bio-based raw materials to 46 percent, a rise from 31 percent in 2022. The rapid increase comes off the back of significant investment in innovation, and in response to heightened demand for sustainable products from fashion brands, including global apparel and footwear brands.

Coats saw revenue rise for its 100 percent recycled thread products by 144 percent to $405 million (£314 million) last year as industry adoption continues to accelerate. Global consultancy Coherent Market Insights has forecast the global sustainable fashion market will reach $33 billion (£26 billion) by 2030, quadrupling in size from 20233.

Over the past seven years Coats has opened three Innovation Hubs around the world, based in America, Turkey and China. In 2023 it unveiled a state-of-the-art Sustainability Hub in Madurai, southeast India, designed to help develop new generation materials free from the virgin oil that are linked to the bulk of the company’s emissions. Coats is on course to hit its target of using 60 percent recycled materials by the end of 2026 and moving away from virgin oil-based materials entirely by 2030.

The company’s innovations in sustainability and the work being done in Madurai are the focus of Threads of Change, a film by award-winning film-maker Craig Leeson, which also shows how Coats’ sustainability strategy is delivering a competitive advantage.

David Paja, Coats Group CEO commentd: “Sustainability is at the heart of Coats’ DNA and business strategy. It is the biggest challenge facing our industry and we want to lead by example.

“By connecting talent, textiles and technology we can show that innovation-led sustainability can not only be good for the planet, but also positive for business.”

Energy

The manufacturer, specializing in threads, yarns and structural components for apparel and footwear as well as performance materials, accelerated its transition to renewables and improved its energy efficiency in 2024. This has driven a 51 percent reduction in scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions, a cut of about 92,000 tonnes, on its 2022 baseline1, the equivalent of taking 78,000 cars off the road2. Coats’ use of renewable electricity now stands at 74 percent, up from 29 percent in 2022 and on course to reach 100 percent by 2030.

Water

Coats increased its water recycling rate by 14 percent in 2024, compared with its 2022 benchmark. With two major recycling installations planned for this year, the company is expected to hit its target of recycling a third of all water it uses within its processes by the end of 2026. It has reduced freshwater extraction by more than 4.5 million cubic meters since 2019, saving enough water to fill about 4,750 Olympic swimming pools. Meanwhile its water intensity — the amount needed to manufacture products — has now fallen to 35.3 litres per kilogram, a 55 percent reduction since 2019.

Waste

The FTSE 250 member is aiming to become a zero-to-landfill business by the end of next year. In 2024 it accelerated its reduction in waste disposal by 87 percent based on its 2022 level of 2,300 tonnes. In the sustainability report, Coats achieved a 99.8 percent compliance rate for its treatment of effluent in accordance with the industry-leading Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) standards; it is targeting sustained full ZDHC compliance by 2026.

People

Coats exceeded its employee satisfaction target in 2024, as 95 percent of its workforce were covered by Great Place to Work certification. The company also hit its 2026 target of having 30 percent of females within senior leadership roles, up from 19 percent in 2022. It aims to reach 40 percent by 2030.

Chris Dearing, Coats Group Sustainability director, commented: “As we approach the 50 percent milestone for the use of preferred raw materials, we’re witnessing a transformative moment for Coats and a sustainability shift that will have a positive ripple effect through the textile world.

“Disposability was our industry’s calling card for too long and manufacturers gave consumers precious few options to make sustainable choices. Those days have gone and if a 270-year-old business can make the change, anyone can.

“We are proud of the achievements we have made over the past year, but while we celebrate the company’s progress in the sustainability report, it is another step in our journey rather than a final destination. We will continue to set ambitious targets for Coats across all our five pillars as we strive to make a difference and build a sustainable future together.”

To learn more about Coats’ sustainability mission watch Threads of Change.

Posted March 13, 2025

Source: Coats Group