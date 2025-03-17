S&S Activewear Appoints Kendall Whitley As Vice President Of Team Sales

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — March 17, 2025 — S&S Activewear, a technology-enabled distributor of apparel and accessories in North America, recently announced the appointment of Kendall Whitley as vice president of team sales.

Whitley’s nearly four decades of comprehensive sporting goods industry experience will expand S&S’s presence in the team sales channel to drive revenue growth and increase market share. In this role, Whitley will develop and implement strategic sales initiatives to drive growth—matching the extensive expertise he brings from executive roles at major sporting goods companies such Converse and Adidas. He will report directly to Toby Whitmoyer, chief commercial officer at S&S.

“The sporting goods industry has been my playing field for years now, and this role with S&S is a natural fit as the company expands its work in the team channel,” Whitley said. “My career has been defined by passionate leadership in collaboration with growth-minded teams eager to push the boundaries of what we can accomplish together. I look forward to partnering with such a dynamic organization.”

Prior to joining S&S, Whitley served as vice president of athletics for Nations Best Sports, where he oversaw all business aspects for 125 dealers in the NBS Athletic Division. During his tenure, Whitley established strategic partnerships with 170 key manufacturers and brands and developed innovative sales tools, business education resources and social media strategies to unify the team. Whitley also worked as team sports director for Adidas’ West region, was team sports director for Converse, and founded Gameday Sports at the start of his career.

“Kendall’s impressive track record and deep industry relationships make him the ideal leader to strengthen our team sales division,” Whitmoyer said. “His ability to build strategic partnerships and drive growth aligns perfectly with our vision for bolstering our team channel presence.”

This marks S&S’s fifth leadership appointment since November 2024 as the company continues to strengthen its team across the U.S. and Canada. S&S most recently announced the appointment of two industry veterans to lead its Canada division. For more information on S&S Activewear, visit www.ssactivewear.com.

Posted: March 17, 2025

Source: S&S Activewear