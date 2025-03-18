Outerknown Releases Apex Evolution Trunks By Kelly Slater, Made With First-Of-Its-Kind Netplus® Material

CULVER CITY & OXNARD, Calif. — March 18, 2025 — Today, Outerknown launches the Apex Evolution Trunks by Kelly Slater, the first four-way stretch boardshorts made from NetPlus® material crafted from post-consumer recycled fishing nets. Furthering Outerknown’s commitment to making the highest quality products using the most sustainable materials available, these are the brand’s highest-performing boardshorts yet and represent the second generation of this style.

Outerknown, founded by professional surfer Kelly Slater and creative director John Moore, is celebrated for creating elevated, lasting wardrobe staples from superior quality, responsibly sourced materials. As the first apparel brand founded on a total commitment to sustainability, Outerknown’s current collections are crafted using 99 percent preferred fibers — including organic, Regenerative Organic Certified®, recycled, regenerated, and bio-based materials. By prioritizing innovation over trends, Outerknown continues to lead the industry in sustainable design and alternative fiber solutions.

“Continual progression is in our brand’s lifeblood, so it’s only natural that we were inspired to take the highest performance trunk ever made — and make it even better,” said Outerknown creative director John Moore. “We delivered on all of Kelly’s precise design requests: better no-slip braided drawcords, an enhanced waistband that cinches without bunching, and reinforced ultrasonic-welded seams where it matters most. With our minds forever on the sea, we teamed up with our friends at Bureo to utilize their unmatched NetPlus® material made from recycled fishing nets. This yielded a truly responsibly-made trunk with a little more substance than the first Apex — without compromising any performance qualities.”

NetPlus material is made from 100-perce t recycled fishing nets, reducing the harmful impacts of fishing net waste on our ocean, and is 100-percent post-consumer recycled and 100-percent traceable. Through the NetPlus recycling program, discarded nets are sourced directly from fishing communities before they can end up in the environment. The entire process, from collection through recycling, is third-party audited and certified for material traceability. Utilizing NetPlus material empowers fishing communities around the world by providing waste management infrastructure, employment opportunities, and non-profit funding. Bureo continues to scale NetPlus material to provide a preferred recycled input for performance fabrics, lowering emissions and reducing reliance on virgin materials.

“Developing a boardshort material for Kelly has been an incredibly rewarding experience for the entire Bureo team,” said Bureo co-founder and CTO Kevin Ahearn. “We were able to work closely with the Outerknown team to perfect the fabric blend to ensure it’s durable enough for the demanding spots Kelly surfs, but still super lightweight, with the right amount of stretch to be comfortable for long days in the ocean; we’re thrilled to now share it with the industry. Having Kelly lead this development is a dream come true for a group of surfers and ocean advocates like us and we can’t wait to see this partnership evolve.”

The Apex Evolution boardshorts are available in 17” and 19” outseams, with Outerknown planning to integrate NetPlus into future products and collaborations. This is the second collaborative product for the two brands. In winter 2024, Outerknown launched the Puffer jacket with a shell made of 100 percent NetPlus material.

“After three years of dialing in the details, these trunks are really impressive,” Slater said. “Big improvements. Better fit, better length, a great scallop on the side for room in the leg. The materials hold up better too, and the string tie holds up great and doesn’t come undone. I’m confident these are the best trunks ever made.”

Source: Outerknown / Bureo