Mountain Hardwear Unveils Spring 2025 Collections Featuring Advanced Sun Protection and High-Performance Trail Gear

RICHMOND, Calif. — March 4, 2025 — Mountain Hardwear, supplier of high-performance outdoor apparel and gear, is proud to introduce its Spring 2025 collection featuring innovative Broad Spectrum Sun Protection styles and a new Trail Performance Kit designed for adventurers who demand the best in comfort, protection, and performance when outside seeking wilder paths.

Broad Spectrum: Go Broad Spectrum, Block More Rays

From desert treks to alpine pursuits, Mountain Hardwear engineers gear to withstand the elements — and the sun is no exception. Broad Spectrum Protection blocks both UVA and UVB rays and is always UPF50+ built to last for full spectrum adventure. In May 2024, Mountain Hardwear announced a partnership with the Skin Cancer Foundation to launch new sun protection apparel. This collaboration underscores Mountain Hardwear’s commitment to providing effective sun-protective clothing for outdoor enthusiasts.

The Spring 2025 lineup includes the all-new Sun Shield™ Hoody, plus returning favorites featuring Broad Spectrum, such as:

Crater Lake™ Collection;

Stryder™ Collection;

Canyon™ Long & Short Sleeve Shirts; and

Trail Sender™ Collection.

Introducing the Trail Performance Kit: Long Days Long Miles

Designed for endurance and athletic efficiency, the new Trail Performance Kit equips outdoor enthusiasts with lightweight, breathable, and packable essentials for conquering serious mileage without sacrificing comfort or protection.

Key pieces include:

Kor Airshell™ Hybrid Jacket – A cutting-edge extension of the beloved Kor Airshell collection, this hybrid design enhances protection from the elements while maintaining ultra-lightweight packability—the ultimate trail companion for variable conditions.

Lickety Split™ 20L Pack – A new addition to the lineup, engineered for fast-moving trail pursuits while packing just the essentials.

Shade Lite™ Short Update – Redesigned for improved mobility, breathability, and all-day comfort on the trail, with a new secure zippered phone pocket.

Splitsecond™ Tee – Keep cool when things get intense with moisture-wicking performance and plant-based odor control.

Mountain Hardwear recently welcomed Liz Derstine, an accomplished long-distance hiker and trail runner, as the newest member of its athlete team — just in time for the launch of the Spring 2025 Trail Performance collection. Liz’s expertise in pushing the limits on the trail perfectly aligns with the Trail Performance Kit’s focus on lightweight, protective, and endurance-driven apparel. Her experience covering long distances with efficiency and speed underscores the importance of gear that enhances mobility, breathability, and comfort, making her the ideal ambassador for Mountain Hardwear’s latest innovations. With Liz on board, the brand continues to solidify its commitment to supporting athletes who demand the best from their gear — mile after mile.

“Whether navigating exposed ridgelines or racing the sun through canyons, the Spring 2025 collection is built to perform in the harshest conditions,” said Mountain Hardwear Brand Manager Cale Meyer. “Our new Broad Spectrum apparel raises the bar for sun protection, while the Trail Performance Kit ensures adventurers can move fast and light.”

Posted: March 4, 2025

Source: Mountain Hardwear, Inc.