Hanes Leaps Into Athleisure Category With Hanes Moves

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.— March 11, 2025 — Hanes, America’s No. 1 brand of basic apparel, is making “Moves”- literally! Introducing Hanes Moves, a game-changing collection designed for movement, versatility, and comfort you can live in all day long. Hanes Moves marks the brand’s first-ever cross-category push in the athleisure space, with an extensive range of athletic-inspired innerwear and apparel for men, women, and children.

With a deep legacy in basic essentials, Hanes is expanding beyond its core categories under the Hanes Moves umbrella. Whether consumers are staying comfy on the couch, running errands, or hitting the gym, Hanes Moves ensures that the wearer is comfortable and ready for anything. Colorful matching sports bras and leggings, streamlined moisture-wicking tees, and supportive running shorts mean you don’t have to compromise style for comfort.

“We know that our shoppers rely on Hanes for comfortable basics that power their everyday activities,” said Joe Cavaliere, Group President, Global Innerwear, Hanesbrands. “With Hanes Moves, we’re bringing that same trusted comfort into the athleisure space, offering versatile pieces that transition effortlessly from your workout to your daily routine. This collection is a natural progression for Hanes, uniting our expertise in innerwear, apparel and performance technology into a single, unified collection. Our customers look to us for innovation and incredible value, and Hanes Moves delivers exactly that – style, performance, and all-day comfort in one.”

Hanes Moves builds on Hanes’ commitment to protect against the uncomfortable, like chafing and sweat. The collection combines technology and performance with specific innovations including:

Chafing and cooling solutions for men’s and boy’s underwear

Breathable stretch technology for women’s underwear

Moisture-wicking, odor control, and anti-chafe properties across apparel

Functional storage solutions in legging and shorts for phones and keys

Leak protection integrated into select women’s styles

The launch ushers in a new era of Hanes basics, a redefinition of the modern basics wardrobe.

“Hanes Moves was a natural extension from our core basics,” said Jane Newman, Chief Design Officer, Global Innerwear, HanesBrands. “We have evolved from classic essentials to fashion basics, then to comfy loungewear at home. With Hanes Moves, we are excited to make our mark with stylish, functional athleisure. We focused on the technical features because our customer wants to feel comfortable and stylish throughout their day, no matter what they are doing.”

Hanes Moves offers a variety of men’s and women’s activewear, and men’s, women’s and kids’ innerwear, ensuring there is something for everyone across their stage of life. Key highlights in the collection are:

Hanes Moves Ultimate Men’s Anti-Chafe Boxer Brief Underwear, Total Support Pouch, X-Temp

Hanes Moves Women’s 7/8 Leggings with Internal Pocket

Hanes Moves Ultimate Men’s Breathable Mesh Crewneck T-Shirt, X-Temp

Hanes Moves Men’s Total Support Pouch Shorts with Built-In Boxer Brief

Hanes Moves Women’s V-Neck Crop Bralette

Hanes Moves Boys’ Performance Stretch Boxer Brief Underwear

Hanes Moves Women’s Bike Shorts with Internal Pocket

The collection boasts an enormous variety of men’s, women’s and kids’ innerwear and apparel, retailing from $8 – $45, and available at Hanes.com and other major retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Kohls.

Posted: March 16, 2025

Source: HanesBrands