Filium Partners With 1764 Golf For Spring 2025 Capsule Collection Launch: Introducing Graham Luxe And Adair Active

New York, NY — March 21, 2025 — Filium, the cutting-edge technology brand revolutionizing performance fabrics, is excited to announce its new partnership with 1764 Golf to launch two exclusive capsule collections from Graham Luxe and Adair Active. The first drop, live today, will feature the men’s “Hawk” Raglan Hoodie and women’s “Harlow” Lightweight Hoodie, bringing a blend of style, functionality, and Filium’s advanced fabric technology to the forefront of golf apparel.

Filium’s technology is seamlessly integrated into both the Graham Luxe and Adair Active collections, enhancing each garment with liquid, stain, and odor-repellent properties. This unique technology turns regular fabrics into high-performance materials while maintaining comfort, breathability, and sustainability—making it ideal for the modern golfer who demands both style and function. The result is apparel that withstands the elements, keeps you fresh throughout the day, and lasts longer without sacrificing design.

“All of us at Filium Corp. are pleased to partner with 1764 Golf to bring Filium-activated technology to the forefront of performance apparel. This collaboration with Graham Luxe and Adair Active reflects our commitment to offering premium, eco-friendly garments that don’t compromise on style or functionality. With Filium, golf enthusiasts can now enjoy the high-quality collections of Adair Active and Graham Luxe with technology that resist stains, odors, and liquid, while maintaining a luxurious feel.” – Doug Lynch, President of Filium Corp.

Graham Luxe takes traditional golf attire to new heights, offering high-quality and breathable apparel without compromising on style. As a brand known for breaking away from the stuffy, old country club aesthetic, Graham Luxe delivers a perfect balance of statement pieces and everyday go-to looks. With a bold, modern approach, the brand adds just enough flair to ensure you look Luxe AF on and off the course. Graham Luxe is redefining golf fashion for the next generation, ensuring golfers feel confident and stylish with every swing.

Adair Active was created to fill a significant gap in the women’s golf apparel market, delivering timeless and classic designs that cater to the modern golfer. With a focus on high-quality construction and long-lasting neutral tones, Adair Active offers versatile, mix-and-match pieces that never go out of style. Whether you’re on the course or transitioning to post-game activities, Adair Active’s apparel ensures that women look and feel their best wherever the day takes them.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Filium to revolutionize the golf industry by integrating cutting-edge fabric technology that enhances performance,” said Bobby DiMeo, CEO of 1764 Golf. “This collaboration not only elevates the quality and durability of our apparel but also aligns with our commitment to innovation and sustainability. The future of golf attire is here, and it’s engineered to help athletes perform their best on and off the course.”

The Hawk Raglan Hoodie and Harlow Lightweight Hoodie will be available in Spring 2025 on the 1764 Golf website under the Graham Luxe and Adair Active collections, as well as Short Par 4, the largest golf subscription service in the USA, which will include these items in their exclusive curated boxes.

Posted: March 21, 2025

Source: Filium