FastSewn Launches Fully Automated Seg Sewing Machine Technology With Laser Cutting

AARHUS, Denmark— March 25, 2025 — FastSewn, a provider of sewing machine automation, is thrilled to announce that we will be at the Henderson Sewing Machine Company Booth 2531 at TexProcess in Atlanta from May 6-8, 2025 We will be demonstrating our Patent Pending Moving Conveyor Technology (MCT) as well as presenting videos of this groundbreaking technology showing feeding directly from rolls of textile, full CNC patterned sewing, followed by cutting to shape along with samples will be available. The new FastSewn sewing & laser cutting solution promises to revolutionize the way sewing enthusiasts and professionals approach their craft, with a host of innovative features designed to enhance precision, speed, and ease of use. Please stop by to see how FASTSEWN can meet your production needs.

The FastSewn Automated CNC Flatbed Sewing & Laser Cutting Solution

The FastSewn solution is the result of years of research and development, aimed at addressing the needs and challenges faced in the manufacture of technical textiles and printed textile graphics through their needs for sewing.

In every other step in the process, from design, to print, to cutting to shape, automation is available. But with sewing, especially in the west, it is hard to find, train, motivate and keep sewers that are good at their jobs. FastSewn solves that dilemma with a system that is as easy to use as the flatbed cutters you are already using.

Key Features and Benefits

Accurate Stitching Technology: The FastSewn solution sews with the same accuracy and versatility you have in the other process for textile manufacture. Limited training is required, and the system can be run by the same person who runs your grand format printers. In an interesting new addition to the system, the 2 nd layer can be the dispensing and sewing of SEG keder onto printed signage.

layer can be the dispensing and sewing of SEG keder onto printed signage. High-Speed Performance: With a maximum sewing speed of 3,000 stitches per minute, the FastSewn machine allows users to complete their projects faster without compromising on quality.

Enhanced Precision: The machine is equipped with a computerized system that ensures consistent stitch quality and precision, making it easier for users to achieve professional results.

Automatic feeding, sewing and cutting of SEG keder is now available eliminating the need for manual sewers.

User-Friendly Interface: The intuitive touch screen interface simplifies the sewing process, allowing users to easily select and customize their preferred stitch patterns and settings.

Durability and Reliability: Built with high-quality materials, the FastSewn machine is designed to withstand rigorous use and provide long-lasting performance.

Quiet Operation: The machine operates with minimal noise, ensuring a comfortable and pleasant sewing and cutting experience.

Foundation Customer Commitment

Early users of the FastSewn sewing & cutting solution will play a major part in its early first years of operation. FastSewn has taken orders for the delivery of Beta Systems in Q4 2025. Once they provide stable performance, deliveries to an additional 15-25 Foundation Customers will begin. The members of this Foundation Group will make a purchase commitment to FastSewn, and in return will have the first right to access the technology during continued development and have the first opportunities to become early adopters while helping to accelerate the delivery of a useful solution to the marketplace. FastSewn is currently looking for additional group members to work with us to finalize the system’s development to meet industry needs. Our Sales Director, Jim Manelski, will be at the VTX Tools booth to meet those who are interested.

Solutions from FastSewn

Systems are available in four with and lengths, with manual roll feeders. Motorized feeders are an option, as well as knife cutting tools. Available in 1.2M, 1.8M, 2.2M and 3.3M sizes, with both manual and motorized roll-off units

Posted: March 27, 2025

Source: FastSewn – Mikkelsen Innovation ApS