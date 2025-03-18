eVent Fabrics Partners With HLINC Golf, Supplies Plant-Based BIO Waterproof / Breathable Laminates 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — March 18, 2025 — eVent® Fabrics, a global supplier of waterproof/breathable and windproof fabric laminates, is supplying the plant-based eVent BIO laminate to HLINC Golf, the brand new, premium waterproof golf apparel brand.

New to the market in March, 2025, HLINC Golf produces a full line of high-performance waterproof/breathable golfwear, including jackets, trousers, vests, and hats. Drawing inspiration from the links golf courses of Ireland and Scotland, HLINC is designed to provide the highest performance available.

“HLINC is the perfect brand partner for eVent,” said Chad Kelly, president of eVent Fabrics. “Their dedication to creating best in class, PFAS-free products mirrors our own mission and we look forward to seeing this brand take off.”

This partnership is an exclusive in the United Kingdom and Ireland; HLINC will be the only golf brand in that region allowed to use eVent BIO Waterproof laminate technology for two years.

“eVent BIO Waterproof provided us with exactly the right mixture of breathability, low noise, and abundant stretch, all qualities required by novice and expert golfers alike,” said Ian Forrester, Founder of HLINC. “BIO boasts an impressive waterproof rating, with 33-percent more breathability and a PFAS-free construction. It not only makes better golf apparel, but it’s also better for the planet.”

HLINC Golf’s lineup will include the Long Sleeve Jacket (£210/€250); Gilet (£190/€230); Trouser (£180/€220); Bucket Hat (£38/€48) and Cap (£32/€38). All items will feature eVent Fabric’s plant-based laminate.

HLINC launched in March and products will be available at 19 links courses across Ireland and Scotland, as well as on the www.hlincgolf.com website.

eVent’s BIO waterproof laminate is undergoing a name change to stormST. Look for the new naming convention on future HLINC Golf and other eVent partner brand products.

Source: eVent Fabrics