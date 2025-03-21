American Dawn Inc. (ADI) Launches Its First Premium Scrub Line: Respond By ADI

LOS ANGELES — March 20, 2025 — American Dawn Inc. (ADI), a textile solutions provider for more than 50 years, proudly introduces Respond by ADI, its first premium scrub line—built for healthcare professionals who need scrubs that work as hard as they do.

With deep expertise in manufacturing textiles for rental laundries, ADI now brings fresh innovation and industry-leading performance to scrubs. Respond by ADI is built to bridge the gap between comfort, functionality, and durability, delivering a premium fit that moves with medical professionals, all while withstanding the demands of industrial laundering.

“The pandemic showed us the challenges frontline workers face, and we listened. Respond scrubs give them the comfort, fit, and reliability they deserve while meeting the highest industry standards,” said Adnan Rawjee, CEO/President of ADI.

Why Respond?

“We have all had moments when we needed a healthcare worker to see us through the most challenging parts of our lives. Personally, we wanted a brand that gave back to those caregivers,” said Will Hacker, VP of Commercial Strategy and Business Development of ADI.

Crafted for Care:

Modern Fit : Tailored stretch, side vents, and set-in sleeves for unrestricted movement.

: Tailored stretch, side vents, and set-in sleeves for unrestricted movement. Polished Form : Stain-resistant, wrinkle-resistant, and moisture-wicking fabric that lasts.

: Stain-resistant, wrinkle-resistant, and moisture-wicking fabric that lasts. Reliable Function: Reinforced seams, multiple pockets, and long-term durability.

Available in unisex and female styles (XXS-5XL, Petite & Tall) and standard industry colors, Respond by ADI is redefining rental scrubs—luxury-level comfort with industrial-grade strength.

Don’t Just React. Respond.

Availability & Ordering

Launching later this year, with pre-orders opening this summer.

Posted: March 21, 2025

Source: American Dawn Inc. (ADI)