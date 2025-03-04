alphabroder Products Now Available Through S&S Activewear Website

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — March 4, 2025 — S&S Activewear (“S&S”), a technology-enabled distributor of apparel and accessories in North America, announced today that all alphabroder apparel products will now be available through S&S’s U.S. website. The product unification creates the industry’s largest assortment of brands while providing customers with a single, comprehensive platform for all their apparel and accessory needs.

By creating an S&S account, former alphabroder customers can now shop their favorite styles as well as S&S exclusive brands — with one- to two-day delivery — and access the company’s best-in-class customer service team. S&S customers will benefit from the influx of more than 40 additional brands.

“Bringing alphabroder’s product line-up under our digital roof simplifies the purchasing process and expands product options for both customer bases,” said Toby Whitmoyer, Chief Commercial Officer of S&S Activewear. “Our customers can now access an even wider assortment of products, brands and styles through a single platform, streamlining their ordering process and access to customer support.”

Today’s announcement represents another key milestone following S&S’s acquisition of alphabroder in October 2024, providing customers with ample time to create an S&S account before the U.S. brand integration completes in July. The Canadian brand integration will complete in early April. The combination creates the industry’s largest distributor of apparel, accessories and hard goods, with more than 100 brands to choose from.

Posted: March 4, 2025

Source: S&S Activewear