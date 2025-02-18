YKK Recognized With Top ‘A’ Rating By CDP For Climate Change Leadership For Second Consecutive Year

TOKYO — February 18, 2025 — YKK Corp. announces its achievement of the highest “A List” rating in the 2024 Climate Change survey conducted by the global environmental disclosure nonprofit, CDP. This marks the second consecutive year YKK has received this prestigious recognition.

YKK’s Sustainability Vision 2050 aims for climate neutrality by 2050. The company plans to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions — Scope 1, 2, and 3 — by 90 percent from 2018 levels, in line with the net-zero target outlined by the Science Based Targets (SBT) initiative. This acknowledgement from CDP underscores the global acknowledgment of YKK’s proactive climate action and transparent information disclosure. YKK will continue to collaborate with customers and local communities to accelerate efforts in reducing greenhouse gas emissions throughout the supply chain, contributing to the realization of a sustainable society.

Comment from Minoru Maeda, vice president and general manager of the Environment & Safety Management Department, YKK Corp.

“Guided by the YKK Philosophy of the CYCLE OF GOODNESS®, which states ‘No one prospers without rendering benefit to others,’ we are dedicated to building a sustainable society through our core business. In December 2024, we received validation from the SBT initiative for our net-zero target. To achieve net-zero GHG emissions throughout our supply chain by FY2050, we are implementing various measures such as energy conservation and renewable energy, while maintaining high transparency in our information disclosure. We will continue to actively work to reduce our GHG emissions and environmental impact throughout our value chain to enhance our trustworthiness with all stakeholders, including our environmentally conscious customers and suppliers.”

Progress on the YKK Sustainability Vision 2050

YKK has laid out sustainability goals to achieve climate neutrality and coexistence with nature by 2050. In addition to its efforts to achieve targets across five key areas—climate change, material resources, water resources, chemical management, and respect for people—and to accomplish ten related Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs), YKK annually discloses the achievement status of those efforts in its Integrated Report, “This is YKK.”

The YKK Philosophy of the CYCLE OF GOODNESS® and Sustainability

YKK is dedicated to fostering a sustainable society through its core business operations. This commitment is rooted in the CYCLE OF GOODNESS® corporate philosophy established by YKK’s founder, Tadao Yoshida. His belief that “No one prospers without rendering benefit to others” encapsulates YKK’s ethos of mutual prosperity with society, customers, related industries, and employees—a mindset that aligns seamlessly with sustainability principles.

Tadao Yoshida consistently imparted this philosophy to his employees, expressing it in various ways. His analogy, “business is like building a bridge,” reflects the CYCLE OF GOODNESS® and aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), emphasizing that societal benefit is essential for personal prosperity. His statements, “manufacturing like clear spring water” and “trash can be a great resource if it is utilized with ingenuity,” highlight environmental consciousness, while “the strength of the forest is greater than the trees” underscores respect for human rights and individuality.

Despite the evolving context and circumstances since Yoshida’s time, his sustainability-oriented philosophy remains central to YKK’s management, continuing to guide the company more than 90 years later.

Posted: February 18, 2025

Source: YKK