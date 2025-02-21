Twintex Unveils Its Sustainable Spring/Summer Collection

FUNDÃO, Portugal — February 21, 2025 — Recognized as a pioneer in sustainability within the garment industry, Twintex, based in Portugal, takes a bold step forward in advancing circular fashion with the launch of its new Sustainable Spring/Summer Collection.

Building on the landmark achievement of developing the world’s first recyclable blazer, Twintex has expanded its innovative vision into a complete collection, which includes two additional fully recyclable garments within a range of 12 pieces crafted from sustainable materials, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable materials and responsible production practices.

For over a decade, Twintex has set the standard for eco-conscious solutions in the industry. From generating renewable energy through its photovoltaic Megawatt power plant to utilizing natural gas in its boilers, every initiative reflects its dedication to reducing its carbon footprint. This ethos culminated in the creation of its “crown jewel”: the recyclable blazer.

Now, Twintex raises the bar even higher. With the support of the European Union through the PRR program, the new Spring/Summer Collection seamlessly blends contemporary design, exceptional quality and environmental responsibility. It provides a compelling solution for modern consumers who prioritize sustainability.

Twintex firmly believes this new milestone will redefine the perception of sustainable fashion and inspire brands to embed this groundbreaking concept into their DNA, fostering a better planet for all.

Posted: February 21, 2025

Source: Twintex