TrusTrace, adidas, Tapestry And TECHSTYLER Lead The Charge Towards Honest Marketing And Circularity At SXSW 2025

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — February 25, 2025 — Pioneering a new era in sustainable fashion, TrusTrace, adidas, and Tapestry are set to headline a thought-provoking panel at SXSW 2025 titled “Honest Marketing and Circularity: A New Era for Fashion.” This session will delve into the imperative of transparent data in guiding consumers towards environmentally conscious purchases and the transformative role of data and Digital Product Passports in fostering deeper brand-consumer connections. Registration is now open here.

Kicking off SXSW on opening day, March 7, at 2:30 p.m. CT, this panel will bring together industry leaders to share key sustainability insights and explore fashion’s evolution from a storytelling-driven industry to one built on transparency, featuring:

Sigrid Buehrle, adidas senior vice president, Sustainability and ESG;

Logan Duran, Tapestry vice president of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), and Sustainability;

Anja Sadock, TrusTrace senior vice president of Marketing; and

Brooke Roberts-Islam, TECHSTYLER founder, Forbes Senior Contributor Sustainability (Moderator).

“For years, adidas has been dedicated to increasing the use of recycled materials in our products, incorporating third-party certified cotton and ensuring our leather is processed to the highest standards set by the Leather Working Group,” said Sigrid Buehrle, senior vice president, Sustainability and ESG at adidas. “However, tracking material information from raw material to finished products needs robust data and systems. Providing transparent information about our products is of utmost importance to adidas, as we know that it drives trust and credibility with consumers and other stakeholders.”

“Transparency in sustainability claims and reporting is simply a business imperative.” said Logan Duran, vice president of ESG and Sustainability at Tapestry. “Brands that ground communication in facts and not promises build stronger trust with their customers, investors, and stakeholders. Companies that prioritize transparency and data-driven accountability can drive real environmental impact while ensuring they meet the rising expectations for corporate responsibility.”

“We’re on the verge of a major shift in the fashion industry,” said Anja Sadock, senior vice president of Marketing at TrusTrace. “Advancements in technology and AI have made data-driven transparency more accessible than ever, unlocking new opportunities to drive real impact, strengthen consumer trust, and empower shoppers to make more sustainable choices.”

Brooke Roberts-Islam, a renowned writer and consultant on sustainability in the fashion industry, will moderate the discussion, using her expertise to explore how brands can navigate the evolving landscape of sustainability and consumer expectations. “Fashion marketing has long been marred by unsubstantiated and confusing sustainability claims. Brands now have an obligation–and a powerful opportunity–to share evidence-based sustainability information to empower consumers, level the playing field and re-build trust.”

Posted February 25, 2025

