The KARL MAYER Academy: A Positive Look Back At 2024, An Optimistic Start To 2025

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — February 14, 2025 — KARL MAYER supports its customers not only with top products and the best service, but also with valuable specialist knowledge, and has done so for decades. The company’s own trainings for customers have been providing know-how for entry into warp knitting or business development since 1960 and are still in great demand in the industry today.

In 2024, there were a total of 104 courses for the warp knitting sector with 432 learners at the KARL MAYER academies in Germany, China, India, Japan and Turkey. The online offerings of the company’s own training hub are also gaining in importance. The online training platform has been available to customers in the Western Markets region since summer 2022. In December 2024, the Academy already had 564 active accounts with users from 50 countries, including many company owners and managers, as well as textile engineers, product developers and machine operators.

“We are seeing a shift from on-site training to digital alternatives. The online courses are sufficient for many professional groups and make a trip to Obertshausen no longer necessary,” says Sophia Krinner, Product Owner Academy at KARL MAYER. She is looking forward to receiving the first registrations for the 2025 course program at the beginning of January.

Early bookers can look forward to a New Year’s special: there is a 25% discount on the “Introduction to warp knitting” e-learning course in February.

Specialist knowledge with high practical relevance

Just over half of last year’s courses corresponded to the standard program. However, there were also many special trainings in which customers specifically chose individual topics from the course program to intensify their knowledge. In addition, there was an increase in inquiries about the production of fishing nets, optimizing production processes and improving product quality. These trainings were held at the customer’s premises during ongoing production.

Whatever format the courses took, they were always a success for the participants. The close practical relevance was particularly well received.

“I have much better view of the correlation between machine parts and product property now. I think the basic mechanism of lapping and needle motion will guide me on common quality issues in my work. And the practice I did in this training will be influencing me a lot in the future,” says Fang of Shawmut Corp., USA, about the training “Practical introduction to warp knitting”.

“What I learned will help me develop new functionalities for the company I work for. I will use it every day. My new knowledge will help me to develop new patterns and realize new design. By doing a training here you can eliminate many doubts and everything will be much clearer afterwards,” explains Valentina, American Specialized Textiles, Mexico, who had attended the same training.

“An excellent time spent learning and expanding my knowledge which I can now implement in my day-to-day job. The facilities and staff have been wonderful, and I look forward to returning to KARL MAYER to further my education with another course soon,” concludes Ashley, Baltex, United Kingdom, after attending the advanced course on warp knitting machines.

An introduction to warp knitting – already available in five languages – and various free tutorials are available in e-learning format. In 2024, the new topics “Energy Efficiency Solution” and “ Basics of Textile Analysis” were added to the range and were very well received. 117 trainees have already taken advantage of the additional offerings. This year has already started with new additions.

“In January, we published our new knowledge check for warp knitting. We want to help customers to self-assess their knowledge and make it easier for them to choose the right academy course,” explains Sophia Krinner.

Posted: February 17, 2025

Source: KARL MAYER Verwaltungsgesellschaft AG

