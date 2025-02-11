Sympatex Presents New, Sustainable Innovations At Lineapelle 2025 In Milan

MUNICH, Germany — February 11, 2025 — Sympatex Technologies, a global supplier of sustainable functional textiles, announces its participation in Lineapelle 2025, taking place from February 25th – 27th, 2025 in Milan. As one of the most influential international fairs for leather, accessories, components, synthetics, and materials for footwear, as well as leather goods, apparel, and furniture, Lineapelle serves as an ideal platform for Sympatex to showcase its latest innovations regarding sustainable materials.

Sustainable and innovative highlights

Sympatex is committed to developing functional textiles that combine sustainability with high performance. At Lineapelle, the company will present its latest advancements, including moisture-tech by Sympatex® and the next-generation non-woven technology, setting new standards for footwear materials.

moisture-tech by Sympatex®: Redefining footwear comfort

The moisture-tech by Sympatex® technology is designed to rapidly absorb sweat and dry quickly, significantly improving the wearer’s comfort. Heat insulation tests have demonstrated a 45% reduction in internal shoe temperature compared to standard materials, helping to reduce blisters and heat stress.

“With CASERTA, we are expanding our moisture-tech by Sympatex® portfolio with a sustainable product featuring 100% recycled polyester lining. This innovation is specifically designed for trail running, hiking, and children’s footwear, bringing us one step closer to our goal of closing the loop every day,” says Kim Scholze, CSMO at Sympatex.

Non-woven laminates: A sustainable alternative

Sympatex’s next-generation non-woven laminates offer a sustainable alternative to traditional foam-based solutions. By removing polyurethane foam from the production process, this innovation reduces CO₂ emissions by 10% and water consumption by 15%, while maintaining the same level of durability and comfort.

“We have replaced polyurethane layers with 100% recycled polyester non-woven fabric. This change not only improves resource efficiency but also brings us closer to achieving full mono-material recyclability for our laminates,” explains Yasemin Malcolm, Product Manager Footwear at Sympatex.

Meet Sympatex at LINEAPELLE 2025

Join us at Hall 22, Booth H13-19, K14-20 to experience our latest breakthroughs firsthand! Our Technical Footwear Experts, Mario di Pippo and Nicola Poloniato, will be available to discuss Sympatex’s sustainable solutions and their impact on the future of footwear materials.

Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to explore the new Utmospheric® bootie innovation, with the patented Sympatex membrane for enhanced performance, including all environmental benefits.

Source: Sympatex Technologies GmbH