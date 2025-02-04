S&S Activewear Strengthens Canadian Division With Key Leadership Appointments

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — February 4, 2025 — S&S Activewear, a technology-enabled distributor of apparel and accessories in North America, is reinforcing its commitment to Canada with significant investments in its Canadian division. As part of this initiative, the company is pleased to announce a new commercial structure and key leadership appointments, effective February 1, 2025.

To drive continued growth and enhance customer support, Craig Ryan has been appointed vice president of commercial Canada. In this newly developed role, Ryan will lead the Canadian market’s strategic direction, overseeing all sales operations and working closely with dedicated functional leaders. With a deep understanding of the Canadian apparel distribution industry, Ryan has served as vice president of sales at alphabroder since 2013 and played an integral role in the recent integration with S&S Activewear.

Additionally, Steven Clune has been named national director of sales for Canada, reporting directly to Ryan. In this role, Clune will strengthen sales efforts nationwide, ensuring comprehensive coverage for the S&S product portfolio. With extensive industry expertise, he is well-positioned to support the sales team and enhance the customer experience for the region’s thousands of decorators, retail brands, merchandisers and more.

“This is an exciting time for S&S Activewear in Canada,” Ryan said. “With this new structure, we are reinforcing our focus on the Canadian market and strengthening our ability to serve customers with the best products, service and support.”

In October 2024, S&S Activewear announced its acquisition of alphabroder and has since been integrating the two companies to deliver enhanced benefits for customers—including offering the same or increased credit limits, more product choices and deeper inventory as a direct result of the combination.

“These investments in Canada are a great example of the benefits we’re already seeing from the S&S acquisition of alphabroder — and we expect to see similar advantages for our U.S. customers as well,” said Toby Whitmoyer, chief commercial officer at S&S Activewear. “By combining the strengths of both organizations, we’re enhancing our leadership structure, expanding our capabilities and driving greater value for our customers in this key market.”

Posted: February 4, 2025

Source: S&S Activewear