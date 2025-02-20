A Texas-Sized Collaboration Brings Together Denim Giant Wrangler® And Whataburger®

GREENSBORO, N.C. — February 20, 2025 — Iconic denim brand Wrangler® and beloved Texas-based Whataburger are serving up a sizzling new apparel collaboration just in time for the Texas rodeo season. This collaboration blends Wrangler’s classic American style and Whataburger’s timeless appeal, creating a fresh collection to capture the hearts of fashion and food enthusiasts.

The partnership between Wrangler and Whataburger is a testament to their shared commitment to quality, authenticity and a deep-rooted connection to Texas culture. It also signals a new era of serving up Western style with a fresh twist.

“Here at Wrangler, we’re all about weaving our heritage into something fresh for today,” said John Meagher, vice president of global brand marketing, Wrangler. “And this collab is no exception. We’ve teamed up with Whataburger to serve up some Western style with a side of orange and white, iconic Whataburger logos, and taglines that’ll have you craving more.”

Whether you’re heading out to two-step or grabbing a bite with your buddies, the Wrangler x Whataburger collaboration will have you hitting the town in style. The 33-piece apparel and accessories collection ranges from a flavor-filled denim vest covered in iconic branded patches, to bold orange-and-white striped shorts and jeans. Trucker jackets featuring Whataburger’s signature “Flying W” along with hamburger-inspired hoodies and tasty graphic tees and hats round out the collection with a “WhataWrangler” spin.

“Whataburger has always been about bringing people together around bold flavors and big traditions, and teaming up with Wrangler takes that spirit to a whole new level,” said Scott Hudler, chief marketing officer, Whataburger. “This collab is a celebration of our shared roots—classic denim meets Whataburger’s unmistakable Texas flair. Think timeless style with a splash of spicy. We’re thrilled to give fans a way to wear their love for these two brands!”

The Wrangler x Whataburger collaboration is available online at Wrangler.com and Whatastore.com. Prices range from $34.99 – $89.99.

Posted: February 20, 2025

Source: Wrangler®, of Kontoor Brands / Whataburger