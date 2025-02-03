3M Collaborates With Hazzys, Lafuma, Pelliot, And Vector On Fresh Outdoor Styles

ST. PAUL, Minn. — February 10, 2025 — 3M™, a global supplier of advanced insulation and moisture-wicking technology, has teamed up with four exciting brands—Hazzys, Lafuma, Pelliot, and Vector—to bring 3M™ Thinsulate™ Insulation to the slopes in fresh and exciting styles. The latest looks were recently showcased at the opening of the Cervino Ski Resort in the Italian Alps.

“Working with Hazzys, Lafuma, Pelliot, and Vector is an exciting opportunity to elevate innovative design in outdoor apparel”, said Melissa Blakely, Global Portfolio Director for 3M™ Thinsulate™ and Scotchgard™. “It brings the trusted benefits of 3M™ Thinsulate™ directly to consumers who value performance and responsible design.”

The featured HAZZYS Padded Jacket combines advanced insulation with sleek style. Filled with 3M™ Thinsulate™, it offers lightweight, high-efficiency warmth that stands up to cold and damp conditions. Made with windproof, water-resistant fabric, it keeps you protected from the elements, while its breathable design ensures comfort during active wear. It has an adjustable hood and cuffs that provides a personalized fit, making it versatile enough for both the slopes and city streets.

The LAFUMA Jackets enables you to experience double the comfort with fluffy warmth and breathable freshness, thanks to 3M™ Thinsulate™ Insulation. This durable jacket is made to withstand frequent washing, ensuring long-lasting softness and warmth.

The Pelliot jacket are filled with 3M™ Thinsulate™ insulation for high-efficiency warmth. The jacket is lightweight, waterproof, breathable, and built to last. Whether you’re trekking through snow or gliding through the wind, it keeps you protected from the elements, unafraid of wind, frost, rain, or snow.

VECTOR Gloves are engineered with 3M™ Thinsulate™ insulation. These VECTOR gloves deliver high-efficiency warmth without added weight, keeping your hands dry and comfortable in cold, wet conditions. These gloves offer a flexible fit and secure grip, perfect for a confident hold during winter sports.

Hazzys, Lafuma, Pelliot, and Vector, leaders in apparel, are gearing up to launch new products featuring 3M™ Thinsulate™ Insulation this winter. These brands are committed to keeping consumers warm and comfortable in any environment, from snowy peaks to urban landscapes, by integrating high-performance insulation that stands up to the elements while supporting sustainable practices.

Source: 3M