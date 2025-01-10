TWINTEX Implements Automated Vertical Warehouse To Optimize Logistics Operations

FUNDÃO, Portugal — January 10, 2025 — TWINTEX, a Portuguese clothing manufacturing company with 45 years’ experience and specializing in the production of garments for medium-to- high-end and luxury brands, has installed the Hänel Lean-Lift automated vertical warehouse from VRC WAREHOUSE TECHNOLOGIES to transform its logistics management and ensure greater accuracy in internal processes. The Hänel Lean-Lift from VRC enables operators to access materials quickly, eliminating low-value manual tasks and ensuring real-time control of stored items.

“Nowadays, a clothing manufacturing company is much more than just a warehouse where garments are produced. That is why we’ve embraced a highly complex logistical responsibility,” explains Mico Mineiro, COO of TWINTEX. “With VRC WAREHOUSE TECHNOLOGIES’ equipment, an operator can, in just a few steps, retrieve and organize all the necessary materials, while stock management is updated by the day, hour, and minute, significantly enhancing performance in an impressive way.”

The automated warehouse has also reduced the factory’s space usage by 40% and improved safety conditions for employees. “We no longer use ladders, and there’s no physical strain. This was a complete transformation,” emphasized Ana Almeida from TWINTEX’s Trimming Department.

Furthermore, this investment reinforces the company’s commitment to sustainability, an area in which it holds several eco-label certifications, such as the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), Organic Content Standard (OCS), Responsible Wool Standard (RWS), and Global Recycle Standard (GRS).

“We have a pressing need to store and keep everything well-organized and compartmentalized. This upgrade in our organization has made us much more efficient and able to work in a much simpler way,” added Beatriz Tavares, Social and Environmental Sustainability Ambassador at TWINTEX. The installation of the Hänel Lean-Lift from VRC WAREHOUSE TECHNOLOGIES is a clear example of how technology can transform the textile industry, making it more efficient, sustainable, and future-ready.

Posted: January 10, 2025

Source: TWINTEX