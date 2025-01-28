Trimco Acquires US-Based Nexgen Packaging To Further Expand Its Global Reach

HERNING, Denmark — January 28, 2025 — Trimco Group, a global supplier of brand identity products for international fashion and sports brands, has acquired Nexgen Packaging, which supplies brand identity and packaging solutions to a portfolio of specialty retailer, apparel, and footwear brands globally.

The transaction is Trimco’s third acquisition since Brookfield took over the company in 2022. It has also acquired Wah Lung in Canada and Zabin in the US in 2023. All of the three acquisitions are in North America and together significantly enhanced Trimco’s presence in the region. Nexgen Packaging has a capable and experienced management team with long proven track record and will continue to manage the business going forward under its current CEO Jim Welch.

The combined operation will have an extensive global footprint in 27 countries covering Asia, North and Central America, Europe, and Africa. The acquisition will allow the two companies to integrate their global sales and manufacturing network, extend Trimco Group’s ProductDNA® platform (ESG and label compliance data management solutions) to more US brands, and offer elevated solutions to global customers.

Trimco Chairman and Brookfield Private Equity Managing Partner Alex Yang said: “Under Brookfield’s ownership and utilizing its operational expertise, Trimco has demonstrated how a pan-Asian business can become a truly global player. Our revenues are now split evenly among US, Europe and Asia. In addition to closing three value-accretive bolt-on acquisitions, we have also undertaken significant work with Trimco’s management team to optimize the business process and infrastructure, which positions Trimco better for further growth and expansion.”

“This is a unique opportunity for Trimco to accelerate our growth in the U.S. market. We are very excited to join forces with the Nexgen teams to amplify our growth strategy and bring our world-leading IT solutions and sustainability product offerings to more brands” said Amy Wan, CEO of Trimco Group.

“We are very excited that Nexgen Packaging is now part of Trimco Group. Nexgen and Trimco share very similar strategies and are largely complementary to one another. We recognize that customers in the retail, apparel and footwear industries will benefit from this combination.” said Jim Welch, CEO of Nexgen Packaging.

Posted: January 28, 2025

Source: Trimco Group