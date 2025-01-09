KOLAB Collection launches LOOP, A Platform To Recirculate KOLAB Clothing To The Next Wearer 

NEW YORK— January 9, 2025 — KOLAB Collection, a sustainable clothing brand, will be launching its secondhand retail platform LOOP today. LOOP is KOLAB’s circular fashion platform that enables customers to extend the lifecycle of their KOLAB garments by passing it on to new wearers.

It is estimated that 92 million tons of textiles waste ends up in landfills every year. KOLAB offers an alternative solution through LOOP, where customers can sell their pre-loved KOLAB items instead of disposing of them. Sustainable fashion consumers can use the platform to source for preloved KOLAB clothing.

Launched in October last year, KOLAB Collection is one of the first clothing companies to use NFC tagging technology on a wide scale and day-to-day basis by using NFC tags to aid in authentication, inventory management, resale management, and traceability. The LOOP platform is the next node in this ecosystem, where users can pass on their KOLAB items to users who are looking for preloved clothing.

It is estimated that the United States’ demand for secondhand apparel will grow at a rate of 2.6% through 2034, driven by younger shoppers who recognize the cost-effectiveness and environmental impact of thrift shopping.

Paul Ng, Founder of KOLAB Collection, shares, “LOOP allows us to extend the lifecycle of our garments by offering our customers a centralized platform to sell items they no longer need, ensuring these garments find new owners instead of ending up in a landfill. Likewise for sustainable fashion consumers who want to stay true to their values, the LOOP platform provides them a simplified way to acquire authentic preloved KOLAB clothing.”

Streamlined Process

Each KOLAB outerwear piece is equipped with an NFC tag, simplifying the authentication process between buyers and sellers. This eliminates the need for third-party verification, inventory management, and complex shipping arrangements, ensuring a smooth transition of garments to their new owners.

How It Works

Existing KOLAB account holders can log in onto LOOP and sell previously purchased clothing items. Sellers have the autonomy to set prices, upload photos, and choose shipping options for their items. Prospective buyers can effortlessly browse the range of preloved KOLAB clothing and make purchases using their preferred payment method. Upon confirming the transaction, the seller will directly ship the clothing to the buyer, who can then add a sustainable clothing item to their wardrobe. With KOLAB outerwear being NFC-tagged, buyers are assured of the authenticity of their items and can trace the provenance of their clothing.

Future Plans

At present, the LOOP platform is exclusively available for KOLAB clothing. However, there are plans to expand and enhance the platform, including offering the technology on a B2B basis, enabling other businesses to integrate it into their inventory management systems. LOOP is an innovation that can embed circular fashion practices into the very fabric of businesses’ retail operations.

Retail Information

KOLAB Collection can be found on www.kolabcollection.com, with free shipping in the United States* and Canada. KOLAB is proud to partner with Greenspark, an innovative Impact-as-a-Service platform, to ensure that every order contributes to a positive environmental impact. Please refer to the Annex for further information.

*except remote areas

Posted: January 9, 2025

Source: KOLAB